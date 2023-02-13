Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle, who sold out five shows at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts last summer, will appear at the Blue Note Jazz Festival to be held July 28-30 at Silverado Resort in Napa.

Chappelle emceed the inaugural festival last year but threatened never to return after he was required to end his performance by 10 p.m. to conform with the city’s noise ordinance, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Only the festival’s artist in residence, pianist Robert Glasper, and Chappelle are slated for this year’s festival so far. The full lineup will be announced in March, but tickets went on sale Friday. For information, visit bluenotejazz.com/jazz-festival-napa.

Chappelle’s history with the Bay Area has been stormy. During a San Francisco show last December, Chappelle invited Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the stage, where he was heartily booed by the Chase Center audience. At the time, Musk had recently purchased Twitter and laid off thousands of employees.

In his Santa Rosa run last year, Chappelle was still dogged by uproar over his previous remarks about transgender people in his series of Netflix comedy specials, including 2021’s “The Closer,” which sparked a walkout among some Netflix employees and led to outrage in the LBGTQ+ community.

