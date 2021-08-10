Comedian Derek Sheen plays Deerfield Ranch

Admission $32 in advance online; $40 at the door if space is available. Deerfield's wine available for purchase. Picnics welcome.

On his first tour after a long hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, Seattle standup comedian Derek Sheen is planning a stop in Wine Country, and he’s ready to tell you just what a dark time it has been for him, and for all of us.

But in a humorous way, of course.

“It can be heavy subject material, but I don’t handle it that way,” Sheen said. “We all shared this experience. We all saw the same news every day. People have been scared for 17 months. I’ll be so grateful to release some of that tension. I feel like I’m probably coming to town at the right time.”

You can hear all it about Aug. 21 when Sheen performs at Kenwood’s Deerfield Ranch Winery. It’ll be his fourth appearance over the years at Sonoma County’s Crushers of Comedy series, but it won’t be the same act. He swears he’s a changed man now.

“Going into the lockdown, over the past couple of years, my life has been upended completely, just like it was for everyone else,” Sheen said.

In late 2019, his mother died and he was left to sort out her finances and sell her house. Then Sheen and his wife became caregivers for his grandfather, who was experiencing the early stages of dementia.

“Every day, we drove an hour each way to take care of him, and I had no idea how to do laundry or clean bathrooms, but I learned,” Sheen said.

After a rather bizarre upbringing with an unconventional mom, whose biggest contribution to his life was instilling a love of classic comedy albums, Sheen — now in his 50s — felt he was finally getting a glimpse of life as other people know it.

“For the first time, I have experiences that audiences can relate to,” he said. “I’ve had a year and a half to think about my life. My mom got pregnant the night she lost her virginity to a guy in the mob who was killing people. I haven’t had a very relatable life. I’m a bummer at parties.”

As a kid who always felt out of place, Sheen found comfort in the bold comedy of trailblazers like Richard Pryor, Dick Gregory and George Carlin. In the third grade, he delivered an entire Carlin routine during show and tell.

“I got in a little trouble because I used all the swear words,” Sheen recalled. “The teacher talked to my mother about it, but my mom wasn’t very apologetic.”

As adult, Sheen has gotten a much better reception for his comedy, particularly as an opening act for other comedians, most notably Brain Posehn of TV’s “Big Bang Theory,” who grew up in Glen Ellen and graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1984.

Sheen made that connection through Posehn’s previous opening act, comedy writer Mike Drucker.

“When Mike got a job writing for Jimmy Fallon, he gave my number to Brian, and we’ve been friends ever since,” Sheen said. “Brian has taken me all over the place. I’ve opened for him 60 to 80 days a year for 10 years.”

But of course, there were no such gigs during the pandemic. Even so, with everything else he had to cope with, Sheen managed to put out a new comedy album. He has released four albums on Stand Up! Records, including “Macho Caballero,” released last year.

“There’s nothing better than being isolated to make you think about what you’re doing,” Sheen said. “A lot of comics like to say standup is therapy, but that’s not fair to the crowd. It should be a shared experience with the audience. I’m not just doing a string of jokes. It’s more like observational humor.”

So if it sounds like Sheen may tackle some heavy topics, don’t let that worry you.

“I talk about a lot of these scary things, but there are a lot of different ways to handle it,” Sheen said. “I remind people that it’s just life. Don’t let it ruin you. I’ll get you through the evening. You’re in the hands of a professional.”

