San Diego comedian Lisa Gilbert has long used a couple of jokes to introduce herself:

“I’m half Black and half white,” she says. “I don’t know whether to crochet or play basketball. ... Grilled chicken or fried chicken?”

But that is not what makes her act unique.

“I got married at 44 and got pregnant with triplets on my honeymoon,” she shared in the video of one of her comedy shows.

Gilbert will bring her cleverly timed anecdotes, taken from her unusual life, to a live comedy performance Saturday at Deerfield Ranch Winery in Kenwood.

“Comedy is a great release from everyday stresses,” Gilbert said in a recent phone interview. “At a show, you can count on there being somebody in the audience who had a terrible day. I am able to create some laughter in my time onstage.”

Some of her audiences find her personal story inspiring.

“There’s inevitably someone who will come after a show and say, “I’m 40 and I still don’t have kids. You’ve given me hope.”

Now Gilbert is 55, and the triplets are 11. She retired from a 25-year career as a social worker in 2020 but continues to work part-time in the field.

“I train new social workers and do advanced training in cultural diversity and representation. I use humor in my training and in my life,” she said.

While she’d like to do some public speaking at social-worker events, her emphasis now is on her live comedy career, using material from her personal life, uncluttered by the rough language many stand-up comics use.

“The great thing about working clean is doing shows my kids came come to,” she said. “There are some comics who are not clean that I find incredibly funny, but is the joke funny on its own or because you said a dirty word? There’s a big difference.”

Gilbert didn’t always want to be a comedian.

“My No. 1 passion was to be an actor, but there wasn’t the opportunity,” she said. “When my kids are older, I am going to pursue acting along with my comedy and public speaking.”

It’s a common theory that comedians are driven to humor as a profession because of pain in their personal lives. Gilbert has had her share.

As birth, she was separated from her twin sister, who was born with special needs. Both went into foster care. Gilbert was adopted but her sister never was.

“There’s a notion that all comics have had some kind of childhood trauma, but my comedy is not a trauma response,” she said.

A big person physically, Gilbert had awkward moments growing up. “I was always taller than everybody else,” she said.

But in her comedy, Gilbert comes from a place of strength and compassion. Her frankness about race hasn’t always been accepted, but that hasn’t deterred her.

“The only negative responses I got were in the beginning,” she recalled. “A good amount of Black folk were saying that I was making fun of Black people. I’m married to a Black man. This is my life. I’m not making fun of anybody.”

She sees her comedy career as a natural extension of her working life.

“I started this career at 48,” she said. “I just decided to go for it. It’s a second career for me, so I feel like I’m not trying to sell out arenas or get on Netflix. Although I wouldn’t say no to that.”

