Comedy returns to Cloverdale with new outdoor festival

By the end of 2019, comedy show producer Jackie Evans had established an avid audience in Cloverdale. Starting three years before, he since had done eight live events at the Railroad Bar and Grill and a benefit show for the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center.

“The shows were selling out. It really just took off. We were on a roll,” Evans said. “Then the pandemic really popped my balloon.”

Now Evans is back. This weekend, he’ll present his first outdoor comedy festival, featuring three standup comics with extensive credits, on Saturday, July 24, at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds.

The festival stars Native American comedian Marc Yaffee, who has appeared on Showtime’s “Goin’ Native: The American Indian Comedy Slam.” He has performed in 43 states and 11 countries and has toured five times overseas to entertain American troops.

The program also features Nicole Tran, a Vietnam native who lives in San Jose and has appeared in the SF international comedy competition, and Adam Stone, a Hawaiian native who resides in Nevada and regularly performs at The Laugh Factory in Las Vegas and Reno.

The diversity of the lineup hasn’t been promoted as the theme of festival. It was something that evolved naturally as Evans was booking the talent.

“Then I realized what a different group of comedians I have,” Evans said.

While the comics do have nightclub experience, where adult material is common, this festival is a family event, Evans said.

“This is a clean comedy show. We encourage people of all ages to attend,” he said.

The event, coproduced by the Cloverdale Fire Department, opens with live music by a one-man band at 6 p.m. followed by the comedy at 8 p.m.

Face masks are optional, Evans said. “This show is considered a social distancing event since we are coming to the tail end of the pandemic, hopefully.”

Now that public gatherings are gaining some momentum again, Evans is making new plans.

“I want to do an outdoor show in a city park,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.