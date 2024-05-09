Where: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

As a comedian, Daniel Sloss doesn’t fear talking about some serious issues: strife between men and women, divorce, death.

“Those are the places I find the most humor ― in the darkest places,” the 33-year-old Scottish performer said. “It’s one step from death to laughter. It’s the only thing we all have in common.”

Sloss brings his 12th solo tour, “Can’t,” to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for one show on Saturday.

His first book, “Everyone You Hate is Going to Die,” was published by Penguin Random House in 2021.

“I don’t think any subject is off-limits,” Sloss said, “but it took me a long time to get the tone right.”

He has made a couple of rules for himself: 1) Research each issue thoroughly, and 2) never make fun of the victims.

“In the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe, feminism has come further than in other countries. When you, (compare that) to places like Istanbul in Turkey, where abuse is through the roof, none of it is funny anymore,” he said.

Different venues have different sensitivities around the world, he added. “It’s Melbourne versus India.”

Like many stand-up comics, Sloss peppers his speech with f-bombs.

There is one topic that Sloss does tend to avoid and that’s politics.

Americans don’t want a foreigner coming to their country and telling them their politics are messed up, he said. (But he didn’t actually say “messed” up.)

Nevertheless, Sloss does read about American politics extensively.

“I like to punish myself. My wife says, ‘None of this knowledge makes you happy,’” he joked.

Sloss has discovered in his travels that his material is readily understood around the globe.

“Thanks to the internet, English is so much bigger in the world than many comedians realize,” he said.

Fans, particularly younger ones, do get the comedic references, he said.

“They’ve grown up watching stand-up comedy from America and the United Kingdom,” he said.

Still, taking comedy around the world challenges even a brave soul.

“I’ve been to countries like Russia, India and Turkey, where people have gotten punished for jokes,” Sloss said.

A little irony doesn’t hurt. “Courage is a sort of mental illness,” he added.

Sloss, who lives in Edinburgh, has been performing since he was a teenager. His marriage in 2023 has mellowed his life a bit. They have one child and are expecting another.

He read up on marriage and parenthood but didn’t find self-help books particularly useful.

“What kind of moron needs to be told to be nice and helpful to his pregnant wife?” Sloss objected.

His family joined him for part of his current tour earlier this year, and he considers it the best time he has ever spent on the road.

“It was so much better. Life changes,” he said. “We become a different person. This is the happiest time of my life.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean he’ll abandon performing and touring.

“I’m constantly working and I should be,” he said. “I’m a dad, man.”

Then he added: “I do want to slow down. It’s impossible to be a good comedian while you’re constantly on the road because you’re not living a normal life so you can’t make normal observations. You don’t write about the road because that’s bad material. It’s all jokes about the hotel food.”

So after the end of his current tour later this month, he’ll get off the road for awhile.

“I’m thinking of writing another book,” he said. “I can afford to drift.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.