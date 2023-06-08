What: Stand-up comedy with Marc “Skippy” Price, for ages 21 and older

Sometimes, actors who appeared as kids on TV sitcoms try to put the experience behind them as they embark on adult careers.

Stand-up comic Marc Price, 55, who had a recurring role as “Skippy” Handelman on “Family Ties,” is the opposite. He’s often billed as Marc “Skippy” Price.

“It’s my opportunity to introduce myself to people,” he said. “That’s why I tend to milk it, rather than run away from it.”

Price, who has lived in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles since his teenage years on TV, will perform live June 16 at the Barrel Proof Lounge in downtown Santa Rosa.

“Family Ties,” starring Michael J. Fox as a young Republican with ex-hippie parents, ran from 1982 to 1989.

“I was 14 at the very first and 21 when it ended,” Price said. “It was wonderful to be part of something so great when I was young and skinny.”

Price was part of the stand-up comedy and show business worlds even before he got a role on “Family Ties.” His father was comedian Al Bernie and his mother was singer Joy Mann.

“My dad was on the ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ and worked with Mickey Rooney during World War II. He did impressions. He once did an impression of Fred Allen with Fred Allen on his radio show. I used to travel around with Dad,” Price said. “My mother sang with Fabian and she was on ‘American Bandstand.’”

Even Price’s girlfriend, actress Angela Jones, has a claim to show business fame.

“She was the female cab driver in ‘Pulp Fiction,’” Price said.

In that film, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Jones had a famous scene as Esmeralda, remembered as “The Weird Cab Lady,” with Bruce Willis as the aging boxer Butch Coolidge.

Price’s own involvement in entertainment goes well beyond his appearances on “Family Ties.”

He’s also had a career as a writer and producer for cable television networks such as Disney Channel, Food Network, Animal Planet, GSN and Showtime, as well as producing the TBS game show “Midnight Money Madness.” In September 2013, Price began making occasional appearances on Fox Sports Live with Jay and Dan.

But now it’s all about comedy for him.

“I go out on tour all year,” he said. “A lot of it is in the winter, and I’m flying to Florida or New Jersey or Ohio. But in the summer I drive a minivan and go camping. I’m starting in Santa Rosa and going up to Oregon and Washington.”

If anybody asks Price to define his comedy style, the answer is simple: He does it all.

“I do a little a bit of everything. I get topical, silly, physical, sharp, stupid,” he said. “With stand-up comedy, you can really go anywhere. I think people limit themselves unnecessarily.”

One thing Price is serious about is helping his former co-worker, Michael J. Fox, who went public about his battle with Parkinson's disease in 1998, raise funds and support research.

“I like to raise money for his foundation,” Price said. “Without his charm and talent, I wouldn’t be able to make a difference.”

