Conan O’Brien talks with KCBS Radio about hosting the 111th annual Monte Rio Variety Show

He’s appeared on the biggest stages in television, now Conan O’Brien is appearing in Sonoma County Thursday to host the 111th annual Monte Rio Variety Show.

Earlier this week, the former “Conan” host talked to KCBS Radio about emceeing the event and exploring the North Bay.

Speaking with reporter Mike DeWald, O’Brien joked that, “They say about New York, if you make it there you can make it anywhere. It's not true. It's Monte Rio that's the real test."

O’Brien said he was not previously familiar with the west Sonoma County variety show though he recently learned that several of his personal comedy heroes had performed at the show over the years. “When I heard that I was really intrigued," he said.

Performers are provided by the nearby annual Bohemian Grove encampment. Roy Rogers, Billy Valentine, Clint Black and Zac Brown are some of the entertainers who have appeared at the show over the years.

The event, which raises funds for the Monte Rio Fire Services Foundation and Monte Rio School Foundation as well as St. Catherine's Catholic Church, features a secret lineup of artists and acts, that is not revealed until the night of the show.

This year’s event, taking place at the Monte Rio Amphitheater, is the show’s first in-person event since 2019. O'Brien also hosted last year's virtual show, which was held over Zoom.

O’Brien said locals should on the lookout for him before Thursday night’s show. “I'm very easy to spot. I look like a very tall, redheaded woman. I'll be prowling the area looking for some tips about what's going on," he told KCBS Radio.

Finally, O’Brien spoke about the benefits of performing for a live audience after two years of COVID-related isolation.

"Let's face it, it’s been a tough time for a lot of people. Fires, COVID, it’s rough," he said. "So I've been jonesing to get out and see people and perform for them. The fact that there’s so many good causes wrapped into one here is just a delight and that’s just such a beautiful area of the country.“

Tickets to the show are sold out. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with a pre-show presentation at 6:30 p.m and the main show at 8 p.m.

For more information on the show and the event’s online auctions and raffle, go to monterioshow.com.