When: 6-9 p.m. every Friday, June 2 through July 28

What: “Fridays at the Hood” concert series

Fridays at The Hood is a new weekly outdoor summer concert series, but it already has deep local roots.

It starts June 2 and runs through July 28 at Santa Rosa’s historic Hood Mansion, former home of the Funky Fridays concert series, which started in 2009 at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and ended in 2019 at the mansion.

“I used to do sound for them,” said Nathan Prowse, the series organizer and director of the Live Musicians Co-op, the Santa Rosa recording studio, rehearsal space and sound-system provider that’s sponsoring the new series. “This series will be similar.”

The series stage will be named for longtime musician and bandleader Levi Lloyd, who died Feb. 1 at age 70. The Live Musicians Co-op and the Sweet Spot cannabis dispensary have co-sponsored the creation of a mural backdrop for the stage, honoring Lloyd and painted by San Francisco street artist Crayone.

“I’d known Levi for some 13 years or so,” Prowse said. “I recorded some of his albums. His was one of the original bands at the Funky Fridays concerts and he played there every summer, sometimes with two or three different bands. He was a dedicated musician and a great human being.”

The Fridays at The Hood series will have food and drink for sale. Admission costs $15 to $20, except for the last concert July 28, when price will be $20 to $25.

“It’s a family-friendly community event and a benefit for Peacetown in Sebastopol,” Prowse said. “Bring your lawn chairs.”

Peacetown is a nonprofit that presents its summer concert series and participates in other community outreach programs.

The Fridays at the Hood series will feature nine well-known Bay Area bands.

The lineup:

June 2 — Sol Horizon, a seven-piece reggae band from Sonoma County that fuses roots reggae with rock, funk and world music

June 9 — The Poyntlyss Sistars Rockin’ Show Band, a popular dance band that enjoys a broad fan base throughout the Bay Area

June 16 — The Dylan Black Project, mixing funk, blues and rock ’n’ roll

June 23 — Soul Fuse, a funk, soul and rhythm and blues band featuring musicians who have played with The Eagles, Loggins & Messina, The Elvin Bishop Band, Cold Blood, Commander Cody, Brian Auger and others

June 30 — Fiddler Tom Rigney and Flambeau, specializing in Cajun two-steps, blues, New Orleans funk, boogie-woogie piano, ballads and waltzes

July 7 — Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes, playing soul, swing, rhythm and blues and jazz

July 14 — The Funky Dozen, a dance band led by Larry Thompson, playing favorites from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, as well as later hits

July 21 — Longtime Bay Area guitarist Volker Strifler, who began his career in Germany as a teenager, returns with his band to play the blues and more.

July 28 — MOMOTOMBO SF, 10-piece group of Bay Area musicians, mainly alumni of Malo and Santana

