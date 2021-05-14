Concerts coming back to Rohnert Park

Tickets: $30, going up to $35 in 10 days before the performance. Each night has a limit of 200 people.

At this time last year, the sound engineer was driving for Lyft. The lighting guy had turned to streaming live events. The caterer was laying off a third of his staff while applying for PPP loans. The promoter eventually found work at a soap factory. And the band was stuck at home making Facebook Live videos titled “Date Night” and “TV Dinner Special.”

But next Friday, they’ll all be back where they belong, as Rainbow Girls kick off the largest concert series in Sonoma County (at 200 people per show) since the pandemic paralyzed the music industry more than a year ago.

“I can’t wait to get back and have live music running through my veins again,” said Joe Jones, Prairie Sun Live sound engineer, who also drove for Grubhub and Uber to make ends meet.

Testing the waters to see if audiences are ready for more than ambient beer garden music, promoter Bryce Dow-Williamson is staging the SOMO Grove Dinner and Music Series. The opening Rainbow Girls concert on May 21 already sold out. Jazz band King Street Giants was scheduled to kick it off last weekend, but the show was canceled due to a pre-existing medical condition unrelated to COVID-19. Kingsborough and King Dream take the stage June 4, and Highway Poets and TERRIER (featuring Ben Morrison of Brothers Comatose and his wife, Erika Tietjen of T Sisters) close it out June 18.

“We’re moving forward with a bunch of shows and we’re thinking, ‘Is anyone gonna show up to these things?’” said Morrison, who grew up in Petaluma going to shows at the Phoenix Theater. “Will people want to stand next to strangers again?”

The outdoor pop-up series will be held in a redwood grove next to Sally Tomatoes, in the corner of the larger 3,000-person SOMO Concerts venue in Rohnert Park’s SOMO Village mixed-use development. That’s where Dow-Williamson and music industry veteran Morty Wiggins have staged everyone from E-40 and Steel Pulse to Lucinda Williams and Los Lobos over the past few years as part of SOMO Concerts and Second Octave Entertainment.

Leap of faith

Pandemic comedy shows, with the likes of former “Saturday Night Live” comic Chris Kattan and Felipe Esparza, have already been held in the same intimate space. But producing concerts with bands is more involved. Being the first promoter to mount a pandemic live-music series at this capacity requires a lot of planning and a leap of faith.

“I want it to feel good for everyone involved, so that it feels like the risk and reward are equal,” said Dow-Williamson, who has booked the Railroad Square Music Festival and Mystic Theater. “I wanted it to be hyper-local and hyper locally supported. These are all folks I’ve worked with a lot, and they’re all bands I knew could sell tickets. And they’re all people I knew that if things got complicated and tricky, we would be able to roll with it together.”

The $30 tickets, which include a $10 Sally Tomatoes meal voucher, are being sold in pairs or in groups of four to six people in pods, with tables arranged in cabaret seating at least 15 feet apart and at least 20 feet from the stage.

“I think the timing is right,” Wiggins said. A mentor to Dow-Williamson, he knows a thing or two about taking risks in the business. After moving from New York to Sonoma County in the ’70s, Wiggins started out by booking independent shows at the River Theater in Guerneville (and Tom Waits at the Sebastopol Vets Hall) before teaming up with Bill Graham and working his way up to vice president of Bill Graham Presents.

He later became general manager of A&M Records and founder of 33rd Street Records. But the show that taught him a huge lesson was when he brought Jimmy Buffett to play the Sonoma State University football field in 1978. Wiggins flew to Los Angeles to pitch his offer to mercurial manager Irving Azoff, who was repping the Eagles, Steely Dan, Boz Scaggs and Buffet at the time. “And he took me to the cleaners,” Wiggins remembered. “He took every last penny I could possibly make out of that show. I learned a lot from that.”

Jumping in

The SOMO Grove series, albeit on a much smaller scale, is daring to venture where others haven’t yet. Nearby regional venues, like the Luther Burbank Center and Green Music Center, could both stage smaller shows on the periphery of their main halls and are likely watching to see how this first foray turns out.

“It’s not so much testing the waters. It’s a good time to jump back into the pool,” Wiggins said. “Bryce is not just sticking his toe in; he’s jumping into the deep end,” he said of Dow-Williamson. “And I think now is as good a time as any.”

On the catering side, Gerard Guidice, owner of Sally Tomatoes and mayor of Rohnert Park, has been following the numbers religiously over the past year, surviving by selling “a lot of boxed meals” and receiving PPP and SBA loans. A singer in the old-school blues and rock band Rotten Tomatoes, he knows firsthand how much live music means to people. But it really hit him when Levi Lloyd and Donny Mederos played for a few dozen people on a recent Friday night show at Sally Tomatoes.

“When Levi started playing and I heard those first notes, I started to cry, and I had to go home because I didn’t want people to see me crying,” he said. “That’s how much it means to me.”

For Dow-Williamson, it’s a chance to revitalize the local music scene he grew up in. An Analy High grad who sang in the church choir, he went to his first concert around the age of 4 to see Johnny Otis. His mother took him to see the Chieftains at the Luther Burbank Center not long after. And the first concert he went to on his own was Tsunami Bomb with the Nerve Agents at the Phoenix Theater.

This summer, he’s going virtual yet again with the Railroad Square Music Festival, which is a huge supporter of local music. But with the SOMO series providing ample space and safety protocols already in place from 200-person comedy shows, he’s confident the timing is right.

“I didn’t want to do anything live until there was a vaccine,” he said. “My last grandparent died in December, and I didn’t want to contribute to an experience like that for anyone else. Communal safety is as much a priority as making something uplifting and comforting in these times that truly need it.”