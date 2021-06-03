Copperfield’s to host Lin-Manuel Miranda virtual book launch

Copperfield’s is hosting an online event with “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda this month, marking the release of his new book “In the Heights: Finding Home.”

Miranda became a household name with his hit musical, “Hamilton,” which regularly sold out shows and won 11 Tony Awards after its 2015 debut on Broadway. Last year, the musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton’s life, told through hip-hop and R&B music and a diverse cast of characters, reached an even wider audience with a Disney+ release of filmed performances.

The June 15 online event from Copperfield’s features Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes and Jeremy McCarter, show creators and authors of the new book, in conversation about creativity and community.

Through essays, never-before-seen photos and lyrics, the book details the decades-long journey of “In the Heights,” from rehearsals in a bookstore basement to Broadway and movie theaters nationwide. The feature film hits theaters and airs on HBO Max on June 10.

Before he created “Hamilton,” Miranda first captured Broadway audiences in 2008 with “In the Heights,” which won four Tony Awards, including best musical.

In “In the Heights,” set in the largely Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City and told through hip-hop and Latin music, the characters navigate love, financial hardship, loss and racism over the course of three days.

The cast of the feature film of “In the Heights” includes some “Hamilton” favorites such as Anthony Ramos and Chris Jackson and even a cameo from Miranda himself.

Tickets for the 5 p.m. Copperfield’s event start at $43.80, and each ticket includes a hard copy of the book.

For more information, go to copperfieldsbooks.com/event/heights.