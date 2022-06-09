Country Summer fest returns to Sonoma County Fairgrounds

When: June 17-19. Gates open at noon daily. First act starts at 1 p.m. The last act of the day is done by 9:45 p.m.

Lots of country music stars sing about the joys of small-town life and old-fashioned values, but Justin Moore is actually living that life.

The 38-year-old singer and songwriter, who has six studio albums to his credit, spent a decade in Nashville before moving back to his hometown of Poyen, Arkansas, population 300. There he lives with his wife and four children, when he’s not touring.

He will be touring through October, including a stop in Santa Rosa for the closing day of the Country Summer Music Festival, running June 17-19 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Founded in 2014, the festival drew more than 30,000 fans when it was last held in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic prompted cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

This year, the festival returns with a long musical lineup featuring top country headliners: Kelsea Ballerini on June 17, Blake Shelton on June 18 and Chris Young on June 19.

Moore has achieved star status in his own right. His first album came out in 2009, and in 2010, his song and video “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” won the Inspirational County Music Awards. In 2014, he won the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year award, and he’s been building on that ever since.

Moore’s most recent album, “Straight Outta the Country,” came out last year, and he has recorded a seventh album this year, yet to be released.

“We just finished it. I don’t even know the name of it yet, but it should come out sometime in the fall,” he said.

Yet, despite all the touring and recording, he has made home and family the center of his life.

During a phone interview from his family home in Poyen, Moore paused for a moment, chuckled and said, “My son just shot me with a toy dart. He’s 5. We also have three daughters — 12, 10 and 8. My wife is at work right now, so I’m home with all the kids. There’s never a dull moment.”

Moore delights in his hometown life.

“It’s not for everybody, but we felt it was best for us. My kids go to the same school where I went,” he said. “I get to coach my kids in sports.”

Moore’s wife, Kate, owns a couple of clothing boutiques, while he took on an extra job as co-host of the morning show on KABZ 103.7 FM radio in Little Rock, where his greatest joy is talking to athletes from the University of Arkansas Razorback sports teams.

“If you grew up in Arkansas, you have to be a Razorback fan,” he said.

But the radio gig has been challenging in some ways.

“It’s been a weird change of schedule for me, getting up early to do that radio show. In the music business, you tend to stay up late, and I still do.”

Moore has built a reputation for down-home lyrics like these lines from the title tune off the “Straight Outta the Country” album:

“He’s a roughneck baller, Skoal straight dipper/Old-school scholar on anything Skynyrd/Loves the good Lord and his old Ford.”

At the same time, he and his band pack an instrumental wallop.

“Southern rock is a big influence: the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top,” he said. “I come across somewhere between the traditional country style and those influences.”

There is something beyond the words and music that Moore finds even more important.

“What I’ve learned in the course of my career is that people may want to know what you sound like on radio and what you look like on TV, but it matters more to them who you are as a person,” he said.

Moore has made it clear for years that he is definitely straight out of the country.

