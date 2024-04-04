The 10th anniversary County Summer music festival has announced its full lineup of 24 nationally recognized acts for this year’s event, supporting headliners Old Dominion, Little Big Town and Jordan Davis.

The festival runs June 16-18 at Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. The schedule of performers for the Chevrolet Silverado main stage includes:

Friday, June 14 -- Old Dominion, Jo Dee Messina, Kameron Marlowe, Sam Barber, Seaforth and Hannah Ellis.

Saturday, June 15 -- Little Big Town, Brett Young, Muscadine Bloodline, Maddie & Tae, Drew Green, Austin Snell, Dylan Schneider, Cripple Creek Band, Mark Mackay and Jonathan Hutcherson.

Sunday, June 16 -- Jordan Davis, Walker Hayes, Corey Kent, Ashley Cooke, Taylor Holder, Colby Acuff, Shelby Darrall and American Mile.

A second stage features local and regional acts.

Single-day passes to the festival start at $79 plus fees and three-day passes start at $215 plus fees. Ticket purchasers are able to choose from a variety of ticket options including general admission, reserved seats and pit passes.

This year marks the return of on-site festival camping. To purchase festival passes or learn more about tent and RV camping, visit countrysummer.com or call 707-837-3921 to order passes by phone.

A variety of craft foods and beverages will be offered for sale during the three-day event.

“We look forward to seeing our loyal Country Summer fans return as well as greeting some new faces this year,” said Drew Jacoby, executive producer of Country Summer.

The festival started in 2014 but was canceled in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic. Lat year’s festival drew more than 26,000 visitors over three days.

The festival’s new look this year, which includes a refreshed logo and website, is inspired by Country Summer’s location in Sonoma County.

Presented by Bud Light and more than a dozen local sponsors. Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group – local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other radio stations serving Sonoma County.

