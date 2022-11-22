Directing his first “Holiday Spectacular” for the Transcendence Theatre Company, Colin Campbell McAdoo is aiming for a smaller merry Christmas this year.

“Our main goal in building the show this year is to kind of pull back a little bit, because the Transcendence shows in general have been kind of big and outrageous, with big numbers and a lot of dancers,” he said.

This year’s show runs the first weekend of December at the Hanna Boys Center auditorium in Sonoma.

“This has become a second home for the company. We’ve rehearsed here,” McAdoo said of the Hanna venue. The hall is smaller than others the show has played at in the past, and the company aims for an intimate, cozy atmosphere.

Best-known for its outdoor summer shows at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, the company put on its first holiday spectacular at the Luther Burbank Center in 2015 and later took it to other venues. Transcendence held the event last year in a tent at the Belos Cavalos equestrian center in Kenwood.

“We tried to scale back a bit with a smaller cast this year,” McAdoo said. “We have six of the best singers I’ve ever heard. We’re having the show take place in an imaginary living room onstage.”

The band is smaller, too, with musical direction by Matt Smart, a veteran of past Transcendence shows.

“This year, we just have drums, bass and keyboards,” McAdoo said.

McAdoo, Smart and Meggie Cansler Ness worked out the concept for the show, which includes some three dozen songs. The tunes include holiday classics “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Please Come Home for Christmas” and ”Run, Run Rudolph,“ as well as some novelties like NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas” and The Maccabeats’ ”Latke Recipe.“

“We do a cool number about a latke recipe set to the tune of ‘Shut Up and Dance with Me,’” the director said.

Like so many in the Transcendence company, McADoo has Broadway credits. He appeared in the original New York production of “We The People,” based on the early days of the United States.

“The founding fathers come back to life in modern times to help a student appreciate history by listening to rock ‘n’ roll,” he explained.

And like others in the Transcendence leadership, McAdoo has settled in Wine Country.

“This is my first time directing for Transcendence, but I have been a performer here on and off for the last nine years,” he said. “I just moved to Sonoma County, because I met a local girl and fell in love.”

