When: May 5-27, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

What: “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Joe DiPietro

“It’s a community theater. I scrub toilets, mop the floors and take the production photos,” Avilynn Pwyll of the Curtain Call Theatre in Monteo Rio said recently.

She’s also director of the theater’s latest production, the classic Italian-American family comedy-drama “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Joe DiPietro, opening May 5.

“As director, I sit through every rehearsal and still laugh so hard. We have no grants — who can afford a grants writer? — but we have raised money through rummage sales and our community’s Give Back Tuesday events, as well as ticket sales,” she explained.

Pwyll also serves as the theater’s subscription manager.

Curtain Call, founded in 2010, relies entirely on volunteers.

“We have a dozen to 20 core people right now, but we’re drawing in more,” Pwyll said.

“Volunteer” doesn’t necessarily mean “amateur,” she pointed out.

“We always welcome people who have never been onstage, as well as retired professionals. But we demand a high level of performance,” Pwyll said.

Pwyll’s own career includes plenty of professional experience, if not stardom.

“I’ve worked in the entertainment industry all my life and was thrilled to discover this theater when I moved to west county,” Pwyll said.

When Pwyll was a young child, her mother was a stunt woman in Tucson, Arizona, for Westerns.

“She drove wagons, rode horses and shot guns, and she had to drag her kid along because I was 4 years old,” Pwyll said.

Later on, Pwyll worked in theater, films, TV and radio.

“I’ve been acting and directing for more than 40 years,” she said. “I did bits on ‘General Hospital,’ indie movies, pilot episodes for TV. It was a typical career. I made a living. I retired to Guerneville in 2014.”

She had previously lived in Santa Rosa in the ’80s. One of the plays she directed was “The Foreigner,” a farce that deals with the Ku Klux Klan. Once a community theater mainstay, the play has become less popular.

“Curtain Call was actually going to do ‘The Foreigner,’ but there were too many concerns of the message being lost in fears of political correctness,” Pwyll said.

So the company is opening “Over the River and Through the Woods” instead.

“That was a tough decision, but we have a great show now,” the director added.

Like other theater companies, Curtain Call was closed during the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“Our group had an advantage because we didn't have the grants and financial obligations of other theaters,” Pwyll said. “One big advantage is that our artistic director, Michael Tabib, owns the building.”

The company’s home base, the Russian River Hall in Monte Rio, can seat up to 90 people.

Productions there typically end with a food-laden gala on the night of the last performance. This time, in keeping with theme of the play, the fare will be Italian-American food.

To some, the Russian River setting might seem a bit remote, but Pwyll argued otherwise.

“People think it’s so far away, but it’s like driving across Santa Rosa, only prettier,” she said.

Volunteer theater is hard work, but Pwyll wouldn’t give it up.

“This has been the most delightful experience of my life,” she said. “It is the most delightful theater experience I’ve had. We have solid, dedicated, experienced leadership. We expect discipline and, above all else, having fun. Our cast and crew are not there to make a career but to enjoy doing great storytelling for our community.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.