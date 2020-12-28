’Cyberpunk 2077’ was supposed to be the biggest video game of the year. What happened?

The hype around "Cyberpunk 2077" had been building for nearly a decade.

When CD Projekt Red, the Polish studio behind the video game, announced the title in 2012, it was billed as a gripping, free-flowing saga that would immerse players in a lifelike sci-fi universe. Since then, fans have been treated to impressive teaser trailers; buy-in from celebrities including Keanu Reeves, Grimes and ASAP Rocky; and headlines heralding it as the most anticipated title of the year, if not the century.

The game is set in a dystopian future in which digital nomads navigate a high-stakes world of corporate espionage (with Reeves as their guide) and augment their bodies with high-tech weaponry. Players, especially those using next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft, were promised a revolutionary experience, with extensive character customization options and an expansive world to explore. Eight million people preordered copies, sight unseen, ahead of its December release.

In July 2018, as anticipation for the game neared a crescendo across Twitter, one user tweeted at the official "Cyberpunk 2077" account: “Will there be memes in the game?” The account responded: “Whole game is going to be a meme.”

The tweet was somewhat prescient — but not in the way developers had hoped.

Since the release of "Cyberpunk 2077" on Dec. 10, thousands of gamers have created viral videos featuring a multitude of glitches and bugs — many hilarious — that mar the game. They include tiny trees covering the floors of buildings, tanks falling from the sky and characters standing up, inexplicably pantsless, while riding motorcycles.

These videos depict a game that is virtually unplayable: rife with errors, populated by characters running on barely functional artificial intelligence, and largely incompatible with the older gaming consoles meant to support it. Fans are livid.

So many gamers demanded refunds from distributors this week that they overwhelmed Sony’s customer service representatives and even briefly took down one of its corporate sites. In response, Sony and Microsoft said they would offer full refunds to anyone who purchased "Cyberpunk 2077" through their online stores; Sony even pulled the title.

Cyberpunk’s rollout is one of the most visible disasters in the history of video games — a high-profile flameout in the midst of the holiday shopping season by a studio widely considered an industry darling. It shows the pitfalls gaming studios can face when building so-called Triple-A games, titles backed by years of development and hundreds of millions of dollars.

But it is also a tale that insiders said they saw coming for months, based on CD Projekt Red’s history of game development and warning signs that Cyberpunk 2077 might not live up to its sky-high expectations.

The View From Warsaw

CD Projekt Red was founded in Warsaw, Poland, in the 1990s by two high school friends, Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński, during a time of transformation and growth in the gaming industry. (CD-ROM discs were a novel innovation back then.) The two began importing games from the United States, and essentially repackaging and republishing them in Poland.

“By the time school was out we had both become truants, skipping classes to play games,” Iwiński said in an oral history of the studio.

Early employees who spoke to The New York Times described the company’s leaders as deft marketers, storytellers and artistic visionaries. They said that their enthusiasm for their games often ran ahead of their engineering and technical prowess. The employees spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The company’s ambitions were astronomical early on, as were some of its failures. In the early aughts, CD Projekt Red made a play to develop The Witcher, a popular series of books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, into an immersive video game franchise.

But the first Witcher game, released in 2007, was buggy and stuffed with more features than it could support. Former employees who worked on the game said it would take three to five minutes to load basic screens.

Employees said that during game development, there was a general attitude of building more things themselves rather than sometimes licensing other so-called “middleware” — or supporting software — from other companies with greater expertise. As a result, the developers created worse versions of features that had been perfected by other companies.

Still, the Witcher series gained the studio an early following and fan base. The studio received the most acclaim for "The Witcher 3," which won awards for its detailed universe and rich storytelling. Like earlier titles, it was buggy from the outset, frustrating players. But most fans accepted what they saw as a kind of test-and-release culture around CD Projekt Red games: a willingness to put out projects that were not yet problem-free.