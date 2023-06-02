Danny Bonaduce will have brain surgery for a neurological disorder: ' I can't walk'

"The Partridge Family" alum and radio host Danny Bonaduce opened up about his health, a year after announcing that he was taking time to "focus" on it.

In an video published by TMZ on Friday, the 63-year-old actor and wrestler said he has been diagnosed with hydrocephalus, also known as "water on the brain."

"This is a big deal, I'm falling down now," he told the website. "It can't be good."

After meeting with "100 doctors," Bonaduce said one medical expert diagnosed him with the neurological order. The Mayo Clinic says hydrocephalus is "the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain." Pressure on the brain from cerebrospinal fluid can damage brain tissues and "cause a range of brain function problems."

Speaking to TMZ, Bonaduce said he couldn't quite pinpoint what caused the disorder, but said "I've done so many stupid things" for reality TV.

"I took a guitar to the head. That hurt, and was possibly the cause of all this," he quipped. "I got punched in the face by Jose Canseco, a 265-lb. professional athlete. And by the way, I didn't hit the floor."

On April 29, 2022, Bonaduce announced on Instagram that he would take temporary medical leave from co-hosting Seattle 102.5 KZOK's morning radio show.

"I'll share more when I know more, as I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis," he captioned a picture of himself standing with a cane. "What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now."

A month later, he told Instagram followers that "it's been a wild year for me so far health-wise" and he has been under the care of his wife, Amy.

He told TMZ on Friday that he was scared of losing his radio gig amid his health issues, but revealed he has been broadcasting from his home.

Bonaduce said the upcoming surgery would involve doctors putting a "shunt in my head" to drain the liquid. Mayo Clinic says the shunt system is a long, flexible tube with a valve that keeps fluid in the brain flowing properly. Excess fluid will be redirected to other parts of the body.

The surgery may provide immediate relief, but Bonaduce said he doesn't "wanna get my hopes up too much that I'll be cured."

"I can't walk currently, I just can't," he said.

He added: "I'm never gonna run track, never gonna box again, but if I can get from here to my kitchen on my own, bravo!"

Bonaduce starred as Danny Partridge in "The Partridge Family." After his run on the family series, Bonaduce continued acting in several projects including "Corvette Summer" and "CHiPs." His television credits also include "Monk," "Girlfriends" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

He started his radio career in the '90s with "The Danny Bonaduce Show" in Chicago and hosted a number of morning shows in the following years. In 2011, he started co-hosting Seattle 102.5 KZOK's morning show.

Bonaduce is also a boxer and wrestler whose opponents have included singer Donny Osmond to WWE star Eric Young.