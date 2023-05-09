Comic Dave Chappelle has announced two surprise shows in San Francisco this week.

A last-minute standup set for the Punch Line comedy club is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets for that show, starting at $150, are available for purchase now, via Ticketmaster.

It also was announced Tuesday that Chappelle will play a show at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Masonic in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ticketmaster.com, priced from $119 to $750.

Chappelle will be in Wine Country this summer as host of the second annual Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, with headliners Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper. The festival runs July 28–30 on three stages at the Silverado Resort.

Chappelle sold out five shows at Santa Rosa's Luther Burbank Center for the Arts last summer.

Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show,” comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

He is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American humor.

Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials “Sticks & Stones” (2020) and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live” (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 through 2020.

