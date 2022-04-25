Dave Chappelle to appear at first-ever Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley

Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to appear at the first-ever Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley in late July.

Join us in wine country for this historic event! Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley premieres with a multi-day, multi-stage festival.This event takes place on the grounds of the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, CA, on July 30 - 31. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, 4/26 at noon PST. pic.twitter.com/xQ3L1dDRQl — Blue Note New York (@BlueNoteNYC) April 21, 2022

The multi-stage event will take place at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena on July 30 and July 31.

Big names taking the stage include Maxwell, Talib Kweli and Maurice Brown with Anderson.Paak.

Chappelle will host a set by the festival’s Artist-in-Residence, Grammy Award-winning musician Robert Glasper. The set will include performances by Erykah Badu, Ledisi, D Smoke, Terrace Martin and BJ the Chicago Kid.

"I can't wait to hold a festival with some of my favorite artists along with my boy Dave Chappelle in Napa," said Glasper in a news release. "On a vineyard with music and wine?! It's going down! Come drink some wine with us!"

Tickets start at $385 for two-day passes and go on sale Tuesday. For more information and the full lineup, go to bluenotejazzfestival.com.

An after-party, hosted by Badu and DJ Jazzy Jeff in the winery’s barrel room will be held 10 p.m.–2 a.m. on July 30. Tickets to that event cost $225 plus additional fees.

The weekend will also include food by area restaurants and wine tasting experiences.