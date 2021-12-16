Dave Koz returns to Luther Burbank Center for 24th annual Christmas show

For musician Dave Koz, nothing could be more meaningful than going on a Christmas tour with his best friends and performing for a crowd that considers his annual holiday show a tradition.

After livestreaming the Christmas show in 2020, the smooth jazz saxophonist returns to Sonoma County for a live 24th annual Christmas performance, “Dave Koz & Friends,” at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa on Wednesday.

Joining him on stage to perform Christmas classics are his friends — guitarist and singer Jonathan Butler, saxophonist Richard Elliot, trumpeter Rick Braun and vocalist Rebecca Jade.

“I’ve seen people come for years and years and bring their kids and then those kids grow up and bring their kids,” Koz said in a phone interview, speaking from his tour bus parked in Florida. “We’ve created this nostalgic experience for the fans. The show has become a holiday tradition for so many people. It’s a special thing to perform these songs.”

During the Christmas show, which Koz described as “classical and upbeat,” artists will perform their renditions of classics including “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride” and a Chanukah medley.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://player.vimeo.com/video/647621695">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Christmas tour began 24 years ago after Koz’s father and music collaborator David Benoit’s mother died within a couple weeks of each other. To honor their parents’ deaths, they decided to create music for them. In 1997, Koz, Benoit and their then-bandmates put on nearly seven Christmas shows.

Years later, the annual show, which features new musicians every year, attracts dedicated fans and lovers of Christmas classics alike.

“Christmas music is another class of music,” Koz said. “They’re like the guideposts of our lives. You can hear a particular Christmas song 10 thousand times and it brings up so much nostalgia and emotion. It’s a very special thing getting to play these songs every year.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://player.vimeo.com/video/647618081">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Three decades of smooth jazz

The San Fernando Valley native’s interest in the saxophone bloomed when he realized playing the instrument could get him a spot in his older brother’s band.

That tactic decades ago turned into a passion.

Koz graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in mass communications and decided he’d become a professional musician. Within weeks of graduating, he was recruited as a touring member of R&B singer and songwriter Bobby Caldwell’s band. During this time, Koz befriended the band’s keyboardist, Jeff Lorber, who invited Koz to play on one of his tours. Following that tour was a 14-month tour with pop singer Richard Marx.

Koz then released his solo debut 11-song album in the fall of 1990. Decades later, the smooth jazz icon has racked up 19 studio albums, nine Grammy nominations and 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.

Now Koz has another fresh album to add to that list.

‘The Golden Hour’

Koz’s new 11-song jazzy, funk-intensified album titled “The Golden Hour,” a collaboration with Grammy-nominated funk guitarist Cory Wong, was released in June.

The album, recorded in 2020 with a 10-piece band in three days in Minneapolis, is the perfect representation of what happens when two musical worlds collide.

“Stepping into that studio with a 10-piece band was one of the most exciting and scariest things I’ve ever done,” Koz said. “There was no doing things over — all musicians in one room, four cameras on you. There was a lot of pressure. But knowing everyone in that room had their heart set on one thing was something special. Nothing like it.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/blMvfbBYRGU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

While Koz, 58, represents where jazz has been, Wong, 36, represents where jazz is heading.

Together they’ve created an album that completely plays off their musical strengths and backgrounds — Koz’s silky saxophone notes and Wong’s funk-filled sound.

“One of the things I admire the most about this next generation of instrumentalists is their appreciation for the artists that paved the way and their ability to create music that captures the imagination of young people,” Koz said. “They’re creating this hybrid genre that’s a cross between jam band and jazz band. It’s one I find many young people flocking to these days.”

How these two came together could’ve been a scene in a witty movie.

Wong found Koz on YouTube. Amazed at Koz’s skills, he and his American funk band Vulfpeck covered a Koz song during a performance and asked their audience to post it on social media. Wong’s master plan? To get Koz’s attention so he could play on his smooth-jazz cruise.

Wong’s plan was a success.

Several social media messages later, Koz finally knew who Wong was and invited him to play with him on the cruise. The two wrote some songs together, then Wong insisted they record together. The rest is history.

“I’ve learned so much from Cory. What we created together is beautiful,” Koz said.

Although Koz and Wong are busy guys, either on tour or creating new music, Koz said, the duo hopes to tour together next year.

After the Christmas show in Santa Rosa, Koz’s next stop is San Jose. And in the new year, he’ll be working on a new musical project with an as-yet-unnamed star.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.