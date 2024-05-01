See David Sedaris live, celebrate Cinco de Mayo and more at these Sonoma County events.

Things to do in Sonoma County, May 3-12, 2024

Friday, May 3

“Collages”: Opening reception for local artists featured in new exhibition of collage works. Visit from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through June 30. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

The Workshop: Fridays on the Deck music series returns with an eclectic band featuring blues, soul, rhythm and blues and more from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at River Front Cafe, 224 B St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-347-5147, pdne.ws/3Uptetd.

Occidental Community Choir: “All Creatures Great & Small” concert at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Community First Night tickets are $15. Shows through May 12 are $25, $1 for kids 12 and younger. More information at occidentalchoir.org.

The Mood & Stony Point: Sonoma County bands perform rock and blues at 8 p.m. at Spancky’s Bar, 8201 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Free. More information at 707-664-0169, pdne.ws/44EFBXr.

Saturday, May 4

Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies: Sonoma County Farm Trails presents spring tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at farms and producers throughout Sonoma County. Farm animals, workshops, tastings and more. Free, with some nominal fees. Advance registration required. Through May 5. More information at 707-837-8896, farmtrails.org.

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Seafood, vendors, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, entertainment and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. Live music including Tom Petty tribute band Petty Theft. Tickets are $18 to $30. Through May 5. More information at bbfishfest.org.

150th Kentucky Derby Party: Run for the Roses celebration with Derby-inspired food, wine, fashion contests and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa. Party cover band Wonder Bread 5 performs at 5 p.m. Tickets are $175. More information at kj.com/kyderby.

Windsor Cinco de Mayo Fest: Mexican cuisine, live music, traditional dance and family-friendly activities from 2 to 8 p.m. at Windsor Palms Plaza, 8465 Old Redwood Highway. Free. More information at 707-545-1460, ​​pdne.ws/4djfvwR.

CD Thompson: Americana artist performs from 4 to 6 p.m. at Oliver’s Market, Bell Village, 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. Free. More information at 707-687-2050, oliversmarket.com.

“Rogue One – A Star Wars Story”: Dress in “Star Wars” attire for a free screening at 6 p.m. on the south lawn at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. Food vendors plus lawn games and family activities from 4 to 6 p.m. More information at pdne.ws/4bneQZD.

Carlos Henrique Pereira Trio: Jazz Music Series presents Brazilian, jazz and original music from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St. Ten-year-old guest Gabriel Pereira also performs. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

“Star Wars – Episode I – The Phantom Menace”: Fan screening with costume contest and trivia celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $11.75 to $13.75. More information at 707-829-3921, rialtocinemas.com.

“Werewolf Serenade”: Campy comedy made in Sonoma County screens at AVFest at 9 p.m. at Longboard Vineyards, 5 Fitch St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Sunday, May 5

The River Remembers Rio Nido: Live music, art, history and more highlight the community of Rio Nido. Programs include storytelling at 11 a.m. at the Rio Nido Lodge, 4444 Wood Road, and performances by Stella & The Starlights and Glory Dayz at 1 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free to nominal charges. More information at pdne.ws/4aWDuAx.

Sonoma Cinco de Mayo: La Luz Center presents a celebration of Latino cultures with traditional Mexican arts and crafts, mariachi music, folkloric dance, food and more. Visit from noon to 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at 707-938-5131, laluzcenter.org.

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club hosts Cell Block Seven from 1 to 5 p.m. at Druid Hall, 1011 College Ave., Santa Rosa. Dancing and jamming; bring instruments. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

“The Boy Who Cried Wolf”: Adaptation of the classic Aesop’s fable presented by tutti fruitti and York Theatre Royal of England. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 and $17. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Healdsburg Community Band: Concert featuring brass band classics at 3 p.m. at Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Ave. Free, donations accepted. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

“Star Wars” Trivia: Quailifornia Entertainment hosts a trivia competition showcasing “Star Wars” knowledge. Event begins at 3 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Admission is $5. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/trivia.

Roseland Cinco de Mayo: Two stages featuring mariachi music, traditional cultural dances, youth dance groups, a reina pageant and more. Festivities from 3 to 9 p.m. at Mitote Food Park, 665 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Also food, vendors and a lowrider car show. Free. More information at santarosacincodemayo.com.

Monday, May 6

“Suzan Friedland – A Retrospective”: Collection of mixed media works by the Gualala artist. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dolphin Gallery, 39140 Highway 1, Gualala. Free. Through May 26. More information at 707-884-3896, gualalaarts.org/dolphin-gallery.

Sonoma State University Jazz Orchestra: “Such Sweet Thunder” performance at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. SSU Jazz Ensemble Dynamicism opens. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Tuesday, May 7

David J: Founder of alternative rock bands Bauhaus and Love and Rockets features an interview, Q&A and live set, solo and joined by bass and piano. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $30. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

David Sedaris: New York Times bestselling author and master of satire on stage at 7:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39 to $75. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, May 8

Acoustic Sunsets: Jacob Phillip Benning performs at the new weekly series featuring live music, lawn games and family activities, plus picnicking, at 5 p.m. at Sonoma Botanical Garden, 707-996-3166, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Included with garden admission of $8 to $15. Leashed dogs welcome. Through Oct. 30. More information at sonomabg.org.

Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Combos: Spring concert with original arrangements of jazz standards plus an original student composition by Tyler Crowley. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 at the door, cash only. More information at 707-527-4249, news.santarosa.edu/srjc-jazz-combos-concert-may-8.

Thursday, May 9

Student fashion show: Santa Rosa Junior College Fashion Studies Program hosts the “Through the Looking Glass” Spring Fashion Show at 6 p.m. at Rotary Plaza, SRJC, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $15. More information at fashion.santarosa.edu/events.

Agent Orange: Punk rock band in concert at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also Messer Chups and Right to Remain. Tickets are $22 to $25. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Friday, May 10

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone”: Comedy by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10 to $25. Through May 26. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Pablo Cruise: Pop/rock band performs at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $39.50 to $54.50. More information at mystictheatre.com.

AJ Lee & Blue Summit: Bluegrass band with influences from soul, swing and more at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Wyld Iris opens the show. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, May 11

Inclusion Festival: Sensory-friendly music and arts celebration honoring people with disabilities. Live music, dancers, arts activities, displays and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets are $10 to $35. More information at facebook.com/FestivalInclusion.

Safe Words Queer Comedy Showcase: DeAnne Smith headlines a show also featuring Rea Kapur, plus host Wonder Dave, at 7 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $40 to $45. More information at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Daniel Sloss: Acclaimed Scottish comedian brings his 12th solo show, “Can’t,” to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $59.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Eric Lindell: Soulful Americana singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs at 9 p.m. at the Forestville Club, 6250 Front St., Forestville. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-887-2594, pdne.ws/4a3Lmin.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day at Schulz Museum: Free admission for all mothers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. (Admission for others is $5 to $12.) More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

The Sonoma Shakers and Groove Incident: Dance bands perform for the Music in Place Sundays on the Plaza season opener from 2 to 5 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater in the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at musicinplace.org/upcoming-events.

