See David Sedaris live, celebrate Cinco de Mayo and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 3

“Collages”: Opening reception for local artists featured in new exhibition of collage works. Visit from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through June 30. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

The Workshop: Fridays on the Deck music series returns with an eclectic band featuring blues, soul, rhythm and blues and more from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at River Front Cafe, 224 B St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-347-5147, pdne.ws/3Uptetd.

Occidental Community Choir: “All Creatures Great & Small” concert at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Community First Night tickets are $15. Shows through May 12 are $25, $1 for kids 12 and younger. More information at occidentalchoir.org.

The Mood & Stony Point: Sonoma County bands perform rock and blues at 8 p.m. at Spancky’s Bar, 8201 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Free. More information at 707-664-0169, pdne.ws/44EFBXr.

Saturday, May 4

Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies: Sonoma County Farm Trails presents spring tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at farms and producers throughout Sonoma County. Farm animals, workshops, tastings and more. Free, with some nominal fees. Advance registration required. Through May 5. More information at 707-837-8896, farmtrails.org.

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Seafood, vendors, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, entertainment and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. Live music including Tom Petty tribute band Petty Theft. Tickets are $18 to $30. Through May 5. More information at bbfishfest.org.

150th Kentucky Derby Party: Run for the Roses celebration with Derby-inspired food, wine, fashion contests and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa. Party cover band Wonder Bread 5 performs at 5 p.m. Tickets are $175. More information at kj.com/kyderby.

Windsor Cinco de Mayo Fest: Mexican cuisine, live music, traditional dance and family-friendly activities from 2 to 8 p.m. at Windsor Palms Plaza, 8465 Old Redwood Highway. Free. More information at 707-545-1460, ​​pdne.ws/4djfvwR.

CD Thompson: Americana artist performs from 4 to 6 p.m. at Oliver’s Market, Bell Village, 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. Free. More information at 707-687-2050, oliversmarket.com.

“Rogue One – A Star Wars Story”: Dress in “Star Wars” attire for a free screening at 6 p.m. on the south lawn at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. Food vendors plus lawn games and family activities from 4 to 6 p.m. More information at pdne.ws/4bneQZD.

Carlos Henrique Pereira Trio: Jazz Music Series presents Brazilian, jazz and original music from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St. Ten-year-old guest Gabriel Pereira also performs. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

“Star Wars – Episode I – The Phantom Menace”: Fan screening with costume contest and trivia celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $11.75 to $13.75. More information at 707-829-3921, rialtocinemas.com.

“Werewolf Serenade”: Campy comedy made in Sonoma County screens at AVFest at 9 p.m. at Longboard Vineyards, 5 Fitch St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Sunday, May 5

The River Remembers Rio Nido: Live music, art, history and more highlight the community of Rio Nido. Programs include storytelling at 11 a.m. at the Rio Nido Lodge, 4444 Wood Road, and performances by Stella & The Starlights and Glory Dayz at 1 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free to nominal charges. More information at pdne.ws/4aWDuAx.

Sonoma Cinco de Mayo: La Luz Center presents a celebration of Latino cultures with traditional Mexican arts and crafts, mariachi music, folkloric dance, food and more. Visit from noon to 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at 707-938-5131, laluzcenter.org.

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County traditional jazz club hosts Cell Block Seven from 1 to 5 p.m. at Druid Hall, 1011 College Ave., Santa Rosa. Dancing and jamming; bring instruments. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

“The Boy Who Cried Wolf”: Adaptation of the classic Aesop’s fable presented by tutti fruitti and York Theatre Royal of England. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 and $17. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.