Taylor Swift takes her Eras Tour to Santa Clara on Friday and Saturday, giving Northern Californians a chance to check out the excitement over what is expected to become the world’s first billion-dollar concert tour.

Most of her fans are young women and girls, but people who don’t fit that description may comprise most of those who can afford resale prices that start above $1,000.

If you are lucky enough to have tickets, here are a few tips from a demographically incorrect Swiftie (male, on Medicare) so seasoned fans won’t roll their eyes like the angels in “Cruel Summer.” My wife and I saw the show in Houston and scored face-value tickets for Santa Clara, thanks to the Verified Fan program.

My unlikely journey into the Swiftie world began in 2015, when taking advantage of a credit card presale for the “1989” tour, I bought tickets for my then-teenage son, a country fan. Turned out he didn’t like her as a pop artist (more likely, he didn’t want to go with his parents), but we went anyway, and were pretty much blown away.

I’ve been first-nighting her releases ever since, although I’m from the classic rock generation that scorns modern pop with its drum machines and Autotune. Certain of her newer songs have a classic, timeless feel, including the jazzy, sultry “False God” and the shimmery “August.”

Arrive early. Swifties have taken to congregating outside the venues to listen and sing along. Levi’s Stadium has banned non-ticketed fans from the grounds, but the security checks may add to the wait time.

Outside the stadium you’ll see fans in costumes, many glittery with sequins, trading homemade friendship bracelets. Maybe a real-life “Anti-Hero” ghost will appear, hiding that she’s skipping work. In Houston, I saw three presumably Muslim women in costumes that included pink head scarves.

Get there well before the opening acts (Gracie Abrams and HAIM) start at 6:30 p.m. if you want merchandise—the lines snake like Swift’s outfit during the “Reputation” era. The wait for beer is minimal, with about 80 percent of the audience female and maybe one-third underage.

This also affects the bathroom situation. In Houston, most of the men’s rooms were turned into women’s rooms, but there was still a line for women, especially during the half-hour between the openers and Swift’s appearance around 7:55 p.m.

Swifties will be in their seats long before that, with a huge clock on the main screen counting down and a final recorded song familiar to my demographic — “You Don’t Own Me” by Leslie Gore, which doubles as a proto-feminist anthem and a reminder to her former record label she’s re-recording every one of her songs they possess.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZRTCx_1Reec">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The first segment is the 2019 “Lover” era , featuring a breathtaking Lover House set design. Some fans will know every line to every song and even mimic her gestures. Don’t be like the football seat license holders in the row in front of us and just stand there like a willow. Learn some of the lines that will be screamed the loudest, like the bridge to “Cruel Summer” that starts “I’m drunk...”

Since she will be on stage for around 3 hours 20 minutes, the demographically incorrect Swiftie will need a break. Check the setlists for what you can miss to hit the bathroom and get an adult beverage. The best times are the instrumental interludes of around a minute when an era concludes and she changes outfits. One likely spot is after “Champagne Problems,” when audiences have taken to turning on their phone lights and cheering for a long time.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g9aNdMLYUrk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

There is also a fairly long change after “Look What You Made Me Do,” which may be the biggest highlight with a baker’s dozen dancers costumed as Taylor from various eras breaking out of cages. It gets a louder reception than her top chart hit, “Shake It Off.”

Most songs have a multimedia show with a Broadway feel. For example, the sexy chair dance for “Vigilante S***” seems inspired by the musical “Chicago.” Still, there’s time for the quieter ones, like the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which both fan polls and critics have ranked as her best.

Anticipation builds over the first 2½ hours for the acoustic segment with two surprise songs, different each show, which she solos on guitar and piano. Swifties have taken to viewing livestreams at sites like swiftstream.gay around 10:30 local time to watch and complain if their favorites are no longer available for their show. My fingers are crossed for the newly released banger “I Can See You” on Saturday night.