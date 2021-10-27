Dia de los Muertos exhibits honor lost loved ones

Windsor: Dia de los Muertos Celebration on the Windsor Town Green: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Lowrider Car Show on Market Street; vendors selling food, drink, art and crafts; live mariachi music; and traditional face painting. diademuertoswindsor.org

Rohnert Park: Halloween Carnival with Dia de los Muertos Celebration. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with haunted maze, activities for kids, food vendors, dance performances by Danza Xantotl and Ballet Folklorico de Petaluma and more. Masks will be required at all times, regardless of vaccination status, unless eating or drinking in designated areas throughout the carnival space. Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Admission is free. bit.ly/3jxZ6Kz

Petaluma Art Center: “Dia de los Muertos Petaluma: Love Never Dies,” through Saturday, Oct. 30. Featured artist: Panda Fibarra. Supporting artists: Peter Perez, Martin Zuñiga, Nestor Torres Lupercio and Doug Ballou. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closing celebration Tuesday, Nov. 2. Masks and proof of vaccination required. $5, children age 12 and under free. 230 Lakeville St., Petaluma. 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org

Monte Rio: Dia de los Muertos Celebration outdoors at the Monte Rio Community Center, with eight pop-up tents in case of rain. There will be an altar where everyone is welcome to place photos and mementos of their deceased loved ones. Activities include live music by Cumbia del Norte, paper flower crafting, mask decorating and a costume parade. 2 - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; admission is free. Tamales, rice and beans, salsa and other food will be available. friendsofmonterio.org

Healdsburg: Corazon Healdsburg and the city of Healdsburg invite you to celebrate the Day of the Dead at the Healdsburg Plaza on Sunday, Oct. 31. The event includes live music, Aztec dancers, folkloric dance, traditional altars, children’s activities and more. Noon to 5:30 p.m., Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street. All are welcome. This is an alcohol-free event. ci.healdsburg.ca.us/911/Da-De-Los-Muertos

Santa Rosa: Museum of Sonoma County’s 25th annual Dia de los Muertos exhibition, through Nov. 7. The mezzanine gallery features “An Overdue Requiem 20/21,” an exhibit sponsored and created by curators Liz Camino-Byers and Israel Escudero Galeana and painter Alejandro Salazar. Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Masks, social distancing required. $7-$10; children age 12 and under free. 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 707- 579-1500, museumsc.org

Unlike Halloween, with its scary ghosts and goblins, Dia de los Muertos is a loving celebration of those who have died. The mood is reverent, but there are expressions of playfulness, too.

Death is mocked with little skeleton statues in comic costumes and poses. Visitors to altar displays, or “ofrendas,'' might see four tiny skeletons sitting at a table playing cards, for example.

But during the long and still lingering coronavirus pandemic, which made gathering for funerals difficult, a more serious mood also has emerged at this year’s Day of the Dead commemorations.

“As Hispanics, we honor death as a part of life as we know it, but we couldn’t close the circle, say goodbye or have the final rites the way we need to,” said Liz Camino-Byers, one of the organizers of “An Overdue Requiem 20/21” exhibit at the Museum of Sonoma County in downtown Santa Rosa.

The exhibit includes a large elaborate altar assembled by Camino-Byers and Israel Escudero Galeana, and seven oil paintings on canvas and one on wood, plus a mixed media piece on paper, all by artist Alejandro Salazar.

“We wanted to do something different, integrating contemporary art with the more traditional approach,” Camino-Byers said.

The lavish altar includes artifacts accumulated over the past 20 years by area families and collectors and curated by Camino-Byers and Galeana.

“We became sponsors of our own exhibit,” Salazar said. “We took over part of the museum space. The museum gave us the freedom and the space to make the exhibit our own.”

The display is designed to include additions from the public, Galeana explained.

“We offer a special invitation to all the people in Sonoma County who lost someone to COVID-19 to bring a photo of their loved one, or a note,” he said.

Honoring ancestors

The upper level of the museum’s old Post Office building features not only “Requiem,” but several other displays related to Dia de los Muertos, including a collaboration between a noted artist and students.

“The spirit of Dia de los Muertos is really about honoring your ancestors, your family or anyone you love who has passed away,” said artist Maria de Los Angeles, who grew up in Sonoma County and now works in New York City and lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. “Halloween is a very different cultural practice.”

De Los Angeles returned to Santa Rosa earlier this month to work with students on an exhibit of artwork inspired by Dia de los Muertos and created by teacher Ross Hause’s fifth- and sixth-graders from Luther Burbank Elementary School.

“I prompted them to think about people they remembered and, if they paid tribute to anyone, who would it be?” de Los Angeles said. “It’s about your ancestors and the legacy they left you. You can celebrate as a family. It’s not about scaring somebody.”

Instead of creating the traditional altars, the students produced a variety of artwork, including mixed media, found-object assemblage and paintings, as well as haiku poetry.

In addition, artwork by Tracy Ferron, Rubén Guzmán and Nathan Gomez is on display at the museum, plus altars assembled by the city of Santa Rosa’s Multicultural Roots Project to honor past members of the local Latino community.

The official holiday is celebrated Nov. 1 and 2. The first day is dedicated to children and women who died in childbirth and the second is for all others, Salazar explained.

‘Love Never Dies’

In Petaluma, this year’s Dia de los Muertos commemoration also recognizes the impact of COVID-19.

The Petaluma Arts Center’s exhibit, “Dia de los Muertos Petaluma: Love Never Dies,” features nine altars, historical photos and more than 25 sculptures.

“We chose that theme because of what happened during COVID,” said Abraham Solar, one of four coordinators of the show. “Society structure fell apart, the economy fell apart, politics fell apart. But love was the glue that kept people together. COVID couldn’t destroy that.”

Part of the resilience came from family pride and history on a communitywide scale, he said. Like de Los Angeles, he stressed that even the iconic skeletons so commonly used on Dia de los Muertos are not meant to frighten viewers.

“The skeletons are a symbol of death but not horror. We’re celebrating life,” Solar said.

The public’s understanding and appreciation of these traditions has spread beyond the Latino community, he said.

“By now, the majority of the people have learned about Dia de los Muertos,” Solar said, “and they’re enjoying the part of it that is related to your ancestors and the legacy they have left you.”

