Dinosaurs loom at this year’s Sonoma County Fair

Themed “Jurassic Jubilee,” fair runs Aug. 3-13.|
DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 26, 2023, 1:00PM

IF YOU GO

What: Sonoma County Fair

When: Aug. 3-13. Opens at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closes at 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the first Sunday.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $15 in advance for ages 13 and older. $20 after Aug. 2; $12 for ages 6 to 12; free for children age five and younger

Information and full schedule: sonomacountyfair.com, 707-545-4200

Special events

Chris Beck Arena; fair admission not included:

Wine Country Rodeo: 7 p.m. Aug. 5. $13-$40

Monster Trucks: 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12. $12-$25

Destruction Derby: 6 p.m. Aug. 13. $15-$35

Chris Beck Arena events included in fair admission price:

Barrel Racing, 6 p.m. Aug. four

Tuff Tuck event and Monster Truck rides, 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Entertainment highlights

Norcal Brewfest, with music by Wonder Bread 5, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Community Theater. $59 in advance; $69 day of Brewfest. Ticket price includes fair admission.

Community Theater events included in fair admission price:

Midget Warrior Wrestling, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

2nd Annual Aloha Fest, featuring Weldon Kekauoha and Faith Ako with hula, Tahitian and fire-knife dancing, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5

Casimiro Banda El Mexicano, 7 p.m. Aug. 6

Always Loretta, featuring Emily Portman as Loretta Lynn with the Coalminers Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

Direct from Sweden: Music of ABBA tribute act, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

ZZ TUSH, a tribute to ZZ Top, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Elvis Impersonation Contest, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Ten Elvis impersonators will perform with a live band, competing for a $1,500 cash prize.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Lupillo Rivera, 7 p.m. Aug. 13

As events go, the annual Sonoma County Fair is no youngster. It dates back to 1936, but this year it celebrates a much earlier time — about 145 to 200 million years ago — with its “Jurassic Jubilee” theme.

Dinosaurs roamed the Earth during the Jurassic period. While the fair’s giant dinosaurs won’t roam much, they certainly will loom large.

“We’ll have 10 life-sized robotic dinosaurs in the Hall of Flowers and one large one greeting folks as they enter Grace Pavilion,” said Becky Bartling, chief executive officer for the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center.

Each professionally landscaped garden in the Hall of Flowers will feature an animatronic dinosaur up to 45 feet long, including Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, Protoceratops and others. There also will be waterfalls, volcanoes and a tiki bar.

The fair’s Jurassic Adventure Zone offers a chance to ride toy dinosaur vehicles, help paint a dinosaur-themed mural or play paleontologist to help uncover a 20-foot replica of a dinosaur fossil buried in sand.

“It’s a dinosaur dig,” Bartling said. “There will be lots going on out here.”

At the Jurassic Racetrack, pigs, lambs and goats dressed as dinosaurs will compete for treats, hitting the track four times a day. And at the Jurassic Stage, comedian and juggler Henrick Bothe, whose act includes a dinosaur-themed costume, will perform three shows daily.

As always, the fair will include carnival rides for both adults and children, live local bands, horseracing and agricultural exhibits.

“We’ll have all kinds of fun fair food,” Bartling said. “There’s corn dogs and a carnival. Everybody loves it.”

Not quite prehistoric, but almost a century old, the Sonoma County Fair is still lively, she said.

“I think it’s more important than ever. People come out to be together,” Bartling said. “Traditionally, some people have family reunions there. Our ticket sales are good.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Dan Taylor

Arts & Entertainment, The Press Democrat

Do you take fun seriously? I know I do. Tell me what you want to know about arts and entertainment in the North Bay to make the best use of your leisure time and money. As a longtime local arts journalist, I have learned where to look and who to ask.

