Disco, drag queens for a cause at Chateau St. Jean

For the first time in the history of the Twilight T-Dance, a “superstar” drag queen out of San Francisco headlined the Saturday evening event, scaled down because of the pandemic.

Some 250 people, fewer than half of normal, were on hand to enjoy Ruby Red Munro’s lip-syncing and dancing, along with companions Adriana Roy and Madison McQueen, at Out in the Vineyard’s summer gathering at Chateau St. Jean Winery in Kenwood. Sonoma-based Out in the Vineyard is a Wine Country tour and event company offering exclusive itineraries to LGBTQ travelers.

The signature event of several wine gatherings planned at a variety of wineries over the summer, it sold out quickly.

“People look forward to this every year,” said Gary Saperstein, owner of Out in the Vineyard. “Everyone gets to be surrounded by vineyards and rolling hills and see the sun set and the moon rise in the Valley of the Moon. It’s such a stunning setting.”

He said because of the safety constraints of the pandemic, he and his staff couldn’t plan a weekend of events as in the past. In order to attend the dance, people were required to show proof of being fully vaccinated, Saperstein said.

A portion of the proceeds is being donated to Face to Face, Ending HIV in Sonoma County. Money raised from an online auction Sunday at 10 a.m. of wines, dinners, hotel stays and a cruise will all go to the organization, which has been in Santa Rosa since 1983 offering education and services to those with HIV/AIDS. The auction will be held at www.outinthevineyard.com/virtual-drag-queen-bingo

“Direct from San Francisco to Sonoma, dancing is back on,“ read the splashy announcement of the annual event on the Out in the Vineyard website. And dance they did, on a dance floor set up on the grand lawn at the winery, to the disco tunes spun by DJ Pumpkin Spice. Some who attended came from as far away as Seattle and New York, but most were from the Bay Area.

Light bites were provided by Classic Culinaire Services caterers of Novato.

This was the 14th year for the Twilight T-Dance — last year’s was held virtually and was a big success, Saperstein said. DJs played past disco playlists and it was set to old movie musical footage.

For those who wonder where the T-dance got its name, Saperstein said it derives from a practice in the 1960s when the gay community took the concept of afternoon tea in England and turned it into cocktails and dancing at twilight time in the U.S. Usually the T-dances were held on Saturdays and Sundays.

Other events planned by Out in the Vineyard this summer include:

Late Afternoon Soiree at Three Sticks Winery — July 30, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Art, Wine and Brunch at Donum Estate Winery — Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

Mix & Mingle at Macrostie Winery — Aug. 22, 4 p.m.-7p.m.

Eco Terreno Wines in San Francisco at a private residence — Sept. 11, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

