Disney star Josh Gad cancels Broadway performance hours before show because of ‘medical emergency’

NEW YORK — Josh Gad — the actor, comedian and singer best known for playing the voice of Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen” franchise — took to social media Saturday to say he would miss the afternoon performance of his Broadway show “Gutenberg! The Musical!” because of a medical emergency.

“Not the news I’d like to share, but life happens,” the Tony-nominated performer said in a short video shared on social media early Saturday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, I will not be at this afternoon’s performance of ‘Gutenberg.’ I’m dealing with a medical emergency that despite telling my doctors I wanted to wait till Monday to address, they thought needed to be addressed immediately,” he said.

Gad didn’t offer any details about his medical issue but hinted he would probably not stay under medical care for too long.

“So, off to hospital for (hopefully) quick treatment,” the 42-year-old wrote in the post. “Then, with any luck [I] will be back by this evening,” he added.

The “Beauty and the Beast” actor — who became a Broadway superstar playing the role of Elder Cunningham in 2011’s “The Book of Mormon” — has reunited with his close friend and “Mormon” co-star Andrew Rannells for “Gutenberg!”

The show, described as “a hilarious new musical about an unintentionally hilarious new musical,” tells the story of two friends, Bud Davenport (Gad) and Doug Simon (Rannells), who write a show about Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press.

The show is currently playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre in a limited run through Jan. 28.