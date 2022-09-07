Dock of Bay Festival returns to Mare Island

A boatload of touring and Bay Area bands will be making their way to the Mare Island Dock of Bay Music Festival Sept. 17, to play to crowds who will also be enjoying local brews and waterfront views.

Funk-jazz group Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, blues guitarist Eric Gales, and jam bands The Mother Hips and Vinyl headline the festival; with local artists Lorin Rowan & Deep Blue Jam, Alvon Johnson, Miles Schon and Carlos Reyes also in the lineup.

The show marks the second annual Dock of Bay festival on the island, which is produced by Bay Area event promoters Kevin Frazier and Jeff Trager under their company Frazier Trager Presents.

Located in the San Pablo Bay adjacent to Vallejo, Mare Island was the first U.S. Navy installation on the West Coast. Ships and submarines were built there until the shipyard closed in 1996. Now, in place of coal sheds and officer’s quarters, the island is populated by breweries, distilleries and artists’ studios.

It was that creative environment that attracted Frazier and Trager to the island. The 2021 debut event attracted 1,500 people and included musicians like Fantastic Negrito, Dumpstaphunk and New Monsoon.

This year’s main stage lineup features globally touring artists like Karl Denson, who regularly plays saxophone with The Rolling Stones on tour when he’s not fronting his own Tiny Universe ensemble; and Eric Gales, who plays guitar left-handed and upside down like Jimi Hendrix.

“This year, we’re upgrading our promenade stage with bands who have great followings,” said Frazier. “You’ve got Lorin Rowan from the Rowan Brothers, you’ve got Alvon Johnson, Mile Schon-Neil Schon’s son-and Carlos Reyes putting together an amazing band. That stage is power packed, so when the main stage breaks, you’ve got amazing music to listen to all day long.”

In addition to the two stages, the festival will utilize the island’s massive coal sheds, which were originally built to hold coal for the Navy’s steamships.

One of the island’s coal sheds is now the Mare Island Brewing Company, which the Dock of Bay Festival will completely take over for the festival’s VIP area, featuring access to exclusive food trucks, drinks and the main stage.

Four other open coal sheds, each one approximately 8,000 square feet, will house the festival’s general admission entrance and merchandise stand, a food court, an art gallery and restrooms.

Attendees can bring chairs and water bottles, and Frazier adds that waterfront tables near the stages will be set up where, “people can looks at the beautiful views of the Vallejo marina and Napa River while they listen to the music.”

Doors open for the festival at 1:30 p.m. and music begins at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $85; VIP tickets are $175.

For more information, go to dockofbayfest.com.