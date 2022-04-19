Dock of Bay music fest lineup, ticket sales announced

Tickets are on sale now for the second annual Dock of Bay Festival, set for Sept. 17 at Mare Island, starring Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Eric Gales, The Mother Hips and Vinyl.

Also performing on the Promenade Stage will be local musicians including Lorin Rowan & Deep Blue Jam, Alvon Johnson, Miles Schon and Carlos Reyes.

General admission tickets cost $85 and include parking. VIP tickets cost $175 and include VIP valet parking, discounted beer and wine, an exclusive VIP indoor and outdoor tables on the promenade and close proximity to the main stage.

The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. at 850 Nimitz Ave., Vallejo, and festival hours are 2 to 10 p.m.

Go to dockofbayfest.com for more information or to buy tickets.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.