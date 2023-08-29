Three years ago, Kevin Frazier and Jeff Trager, two impresarios with a long history of booking acts into Bay Area venues, decided to put on a music festival.

That’s a crowded field but they had their own concept of what they wanted — a festival more intimate than gigantic events like BottleRock or Coachella, but able to attract and accommodate a larger audience than many indoor venues.

They named it the Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival.

The festival drew about 1,500 to its Mare Island venue in Vallejo in each of its first two years. This year the festival, scheduled for Sept. 9-10 on the same site, has been expanded to two days, and each day has its own theme.

And there’s a perk you don’t find at most festivals anymore: the parking is free.

“This year, our goal is to bring in 2,500 to 3,000 people,” Frazier explained.

“We’re not trying to be another BottleRock,” Trager added. That Napa-based festival typically draws 40,000 fans a day for three straight days.

The first day of the Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival, titled the “Old School Funk Fest,” stars Morris Day and The Time, Con Funk Shun, Average White Band and Cold Blood with Lydia Pense.

The second is day is called “Spectacular Soul Fest” and features The California Honeydrops, Fantastic Negrito, Monophonics and The Altons.

There will be eight acts each day, four on the main stage and four on smaller stages.

“Fantastic Negrito is our only returning act this year,” Frazier said. “He performed at our first festival in 2021. He has won three Grammys. When we first booked him in 2020, he had two and won the third in 2021. Now in 2023, he has been nominated for his fourth Grammy”

A singer-songwriter whose music spans blues, R&B and roots music, Negrito has become a hot act.

“He toured with Bruce Springsteen in Europe,” Trager added. “Then BottleRock grabbed him.” Negrito appeared at the BottleRock festival in Napa last May.

Along with Negrito, now a rising star, the festival lined up other acts with notable resumes.

The Average White Band, a Scottish funk and R&B group, had a series of soul and disco hits in the late ‘70s. The Monophonics have been a popular Bay Area band since 2005. The Oakland soul band the California Honeydrops have built a strong following. Morris Day and The Time are known for their long association with Prince.

“This year, we said, ‘We’ve got to get some bigger names, so we went for it, ‘” Frazier said.

The lineup also has some surprises for the audience, too, including Berkeley singer Destani Wolf.

“She sang with Bobby McFerrin for a long time,” Trager said. “She’s under the radar, but she’s very cool, very good.”

The producers also have lined up seven vendors to serve food and drink at the festival’s waterfront site. Attendees from San Francisco and the greater Bay Area can come to Mare Island by ferry for the event.

“There’s a brewery on site and that will be our beer garden,” Frazier said.

Frazier, a professional saxophone player and vocalist, is general manager of the Empress Theatre in Vallejo.

Trager has a half-century history as a record and concert promoter, booking agent and personal manager. He books acts for the Downtown Theatre in Fairfield.

With the Mare Island Dock of the Bay, they’re reaching for a larger audience for this expanded third annual event, and they hope to win a bigger following for future years.

“We’re getting great word-of-mouth,” Frazier said. “Everyone who came last year is coming back this year.”

