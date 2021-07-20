Documentary on Andy Lopez shooting to be reshown

Sonoma County independent filmmaker Ron Rogers’ new documentary “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez,“ shown twice on local public television earlier this month, has prompted such a strong reaction that a new airing has been scheduled.

“We’ve had a very positive community response to the documentary,” said Amy Boyd, chief operating officer for Northern California Public Media.

The 28-minute documentary, narrated by nationally known actor Peter Coyote, will be rebroadcast at 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, on KRCB-TV, Channel 22.

The film can also be seen at 10:30 p.m. July 23 at livestream here: norcalpublicmedia.org/television/krcb-tv-live-stream.

“3 Seconds in October” revisits the Oct. 22, 2013, fatal shooting of Lopez, 13, by Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputy Erick Gelhaus at Moorland Avenue on the southern outskirts of Santa Rosa.

The film draws on interviews, previously confidential police investigative files and litigation records to give a second-by-second account of the shooting and a detailed chronology of efforts by local police and public officials to defend their actions.

Lopez was carrying an airsoft gun, which fires small plastic BB's, when Gelhaus and his partner arrived on the scene. Police said the gun closely resembled an AK-47 assault rifle. Lopez was ordered to drop the weapon and was turning towards towards Gelhaus when the deputy fired the fatal shots.

Within two weeks of the shooting, the Lopez family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit at the U.S. District Court, which the sheriff's office ultimately settled for $3 million in 2018, without an admission of liability by the county.

