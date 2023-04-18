When: April 21-23 and 28-30, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

As local live theater companies strive to rebound from the long coronavirus pandemic shutdown, some leaders find that choosing the right show is more crucial than ever.

Expensive costumes and massive sets, with frequent changes and a mob of actors onstage, aren’t very practical right now.

“Two Rooms,” opening Friday at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, has a cast of four and basically one set, which serves as both of the two rooms of the title.

“Theaters are struggling to survive after the pandemic, so now this is where we’re going,” said the show’s director, Amy Lovato, who is also president of the board of directors for the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center.

Of course, an economical production can be rich in emotional impact. That’s Lovato’s aim with “Two Rooms.”

The rooms in the play are a windowless cubicle in Beirut, where an American hostage (Michael Wells, played by Danny Bañales) is being held by Arab terrorists, and a room in his home in the United States near the university where he teaches. His wife (Lainie Wells, played by Angela Squire) has stripped the room at home of furniture so she can emotionally share his ordeal.

Onstage, the same room serves for both Beirut and home. It’s also the locale for imaginary conversations between the hostage and his wife, plus the setting for the real talks she has with a reporter (Walker Harris, played by Jonathan Graham) and a State Department official (Ellen Van Oss, played by Caitlin Morrison).

The play, written by Lee Blessing, premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in California on June 21, 1988. But Lovato finds it still timely today.

“When we were choosing a season, Brittney Griner was at the top of the news,” Lovato said. “It’s a sad state of affairs when a play written in the ’80s is still consistently relevant.”

Griner, an American professional basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women’s National Basketball Association, was arrested in February 2022 when Russian airport officials found marijuana vape cartridges in her luggage. She spent 10 months as a Russian prisoner.

“I have a brother-in-law in the Ukraine,” Lovato said. “I know these things are not directly related, but this play is so powerful that I felt drawn to it.”

Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, where the season follows the regular calendar year rather than running from fall to spring like most theater seasons do, plans to present “Elvis Has Left the Building” in July and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” in October. The center also presents concerts.

The center continues to pull audiences to its 99-seat theater, but while in the past the center has produced big musicals and Shakespearean plays, right now the quest continues for shows that are both entertaining and relatively economical to produce.

“We’re trying to pick our next season now,” said Robert Zelenka, the center’s artistic managing director. “We’re aiming for three shows, with casts of five or less.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.