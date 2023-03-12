Eagle-eyed Miley Cyrus fans think a new song is about her ex Liam Hemsworth cheating

Did Miley Cyrus accuse ex-husband Liam Hemsworth of cheating in her new album, "Endless Summer Vacation"?

Her fans seem to think so.

"Muddy Waters," the ninth track on Cyrus' new album that dropped late Thursday night, has all the makings of a revenge track. Its beat is brooding and gloomy. It airs out a list of damning evidence, such as the scent of "perfume that I didn't purchase" and a trail of mud throughout the house. And each verse repeats an angry mandate to kick a partner out of her house and her life.

"I don't know / Who the hell you think you're messin' with / Get the f— out of my house with that s— / Get the f— out of my life with that s— / And I don't know," Cyrus sings in the first verse.

Sia joins Cyrus on the chorus, exclaiming, "And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase / Now I know why you've been closing the curtains / Get the f— out of my house / You're comin' 'round / With your muddy feet / I'ma about to do some 'bout it / Yeah, I'ma have to do some 'bout it."

The former Disney star and Hemsworth married in 2018 after dating on and off for about a decade. But after seven months, the pair filed for divorce. Even then, cheating rumors began to swirl around the "Hunger Games" actor, prompting Cyrus to address the speculation in a tweet in August 2019 around the time of their separation.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," Cyrus wrote on Twitter. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

Although Cyrus has moved on and dated other people since the divorce, her relationship with Hemsworth remains her longest and most visible.

When Cyrus released her new album's chart-topping single " Flowers " in January, fans pounced on the idea that the breakup song was referring to Hemsworth and reignited rumors of infidelity.

"Muddy Waters" has renewed speculation about Hemsworth, with fans on Twitter once again trying to connect the dots.

"Did Miley just confirm that Liam cheated on her multiples times at her house on #MuddyFeet omg," asked one user.

"liam thought flowers would be the end of him but wait till he hears muddy feet," another tweeted, including a screenshot of Cyrus showering Hemsworth with a hose from their 2010 film, "The Last Song," on the set of which they first met.

"oh Liam Hemsworth you will crumble for your sins, Miley went into muddy feet mad mad! CALL HIM OUT MOTHER . Miley Cyrus Muddy Feet instant classic," another user exclaimed.

Although Cyrus has yet to address this new round of rumors, the "Wrecking Ball" artist gave a window into her songwriting process in the Disney+ special "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)."

"When I write a song, I try to be really descriptive in my lyrics and paint a picture of the moment in time that the song stemmed from," Cyrus said during the special.

As with all songs on the new album , Cyrus is listed as a writer on "Muddy Waters." She likened the songwriting to "an intimate, honest conversation" with friends.

"If you're a friend of mine and you're close to me and you listen to this album, it sounds like a conversation with me," she said on the Disney+ special. "There's subtle shade, there's honesty and truth and there's some wisdom and there's some humor, and there's some heaviness and depth."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.