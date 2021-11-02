Ed Sheeran is free from COVID-19 isolation. First stop? 'Saturday Night Live'

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been released from COVID-19 isolation and cleared to perform on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend as planned.

The "Bad Habits" hit-maker announced Tuesday on Instagram that he has completed his quarantine period after testing positive for the novel coronavirus last month. The next episode of "SNL" will feature Sheeran as musical guest opposite host and "Succession" star Kieran Culkin.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine," Sheeran captioned a photo of himself singing onstage.

"Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x," he concluded.

The pop musician went public with his COVID-19 diagnosis on Oct. 24, pledging to give interviews and performances from his home while self-isolating. His announcement did not disclose his vaccination status, though he previously teamed up with "Late Late Show" host James Corden for a pro-vaccine parody of his hit single "Shape of You."

Shortly before Sheeran's coronavirus reveal, NBC had tapped the Grammy winner to appear on "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest for the third time. Soon after his COVID-19 diagnosis, however, Page Six reported that producers of the long-running sketch comedy program were "scrambling" to find a last-minute replacement for Sheeran.

There was no need, it seems, according to a Tuesday casting update from "SNL" that lists Culkin and Sheeran among November's celebrity hosts and musical guests. Sheeran's latest "SNL" appearance comes about a week after the release of his fifth studio album, "=."

Also set to emcee the show this month are " Lovecraft Country " actor Jonathan Majors with musical guest Taylor Swift (Nov. 13) and " Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu with musical guest Saweetie (Nov. 20).