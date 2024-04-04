Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres’ “Ellen’s Last Stand … Up” tour, coming June 30 to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

There will be one performance at 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $55, $75 and $95. Platinum ticket prices range from $275 to $325.

Tickets will be available online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by phone at 707-546-3600 or in person

DeGeneres hosted the syndicated television talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2003 to 2022, for which she received 33 Daytime Emmy Awards.

DeGeneres also won 12 Teen Choice Awards, five Kids’ Choice Awards, and 24 People’s Choice Awards, making her the most decorated person in the franchise’s 45-year history.

She previously starred in the sitcom Ellen from 1994 to 1998, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award.

Online, she has more than 300 million social followers, with over 20 million new followers and 4 billion views in the past year.

All tickets will be sent out 72 hours prior to the performance. Make sure to check spam if you don’t see your tickets in that time frame, if you have any concerns contact patronservices@lutherburbankcenter.org or call 707.546.3600.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone use areas within the venue.

