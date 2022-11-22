Elvin Bishop brings the blues and big fun to Healdsburg

It’s tempting to label a veteran musician “legendary.” Elvin Bishop is certainly that and more, with a career dating back to his stint with the groundbreaking Paul Butterfield Blues Band in the early 1960s.

Bishop’s long musical trek might be more aptly termed an ongoing saga. At age 80, he continues to write songs, record, perform and tour, with his distinctive guitar licks, folksy lyrics and down-home sense of humor all still intact.

“I turned 80 in October. That’s certifiably old,” Bishop joked. “But I just keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

Fans will be able to experience his music and humor once again when Bishop performs Dec. 2 with his Big Fun Trio at the Raven Performing Arts Theater in Healdsburg.

Bishop is still in demand and sometimes bemused by the offers he gets.

“I got an email offering me a lot of money if I’d play on a blues album with William Shatner,” he said. “I said no, in a nice way.”

So “Star Trek” Captain James T. Kirk will have to boldly go on without Bishop. Meanwhile, the bluesman is modest about his own vocal talents.

“I don’t have a beautiful voice, so I have to strain a little to keep the audience’s attention,” Bishop confided from his Lagunitas home. “I gotta have a good story. If I had a voice like Mickey Thomas, I could just sing about anything.”

Thomas, who went on to work with Jefferson Starship (later renamed Starship), sang the lead solo on the Elvin Bishop Band’s 1976 crossover pop single, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cdr4ioZMd_8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

One of Bishop’s most enduring musical collaborations is with blues harmonica virtuoso and longtime Geyserville resident Charlie Musselwhite, who moved to Clarksdale, Mississippi, last year.

“We’ve been doing quite a few two-man shows around the country,” Bishop said.

Their most recent joint recording effort, the Grammy-nominated album “100 Years of Blues,” came out in 2020 from Alligator Records, which also released Bishop’s 2018 album “Something Smells Funky ’Round Here.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RjxdkVJSDCw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Bishop formed The Big Fun Trio in late 2015 with guitarist and pianist Bob Welsh of San Jose and singer Willy Jordan of San Pablo, who plays the cajon, a box-shaped percussion instrument which originated in Peru.

“I just liked the sound of it when I first heard it,” Bishop said of the cajon. “For three guys, we make a lot of noise.”

Bishop was born in Glendale and grew up on a farm near Elliott, Iowa. His family moved to Tulsa when he was 10.

“Oklahoma in the ’50s was still pretty segregated,” he recalled. “Mixing of the races was highly discouraged. My introduction to the blues came over the radio. I’d stay up late and listen to the blues on stations from Nashville and Texas. It knocked me out. I just loved the emotion of that music.”

It was the blues that drew Bishop to Chicago, where the Paul Butterfield Blues Band made its debut in 1963, blending blues with rock.

“Chicago was a good place to be in those days. That’s the reason I went. Muddy Waters was the No. 1 guy. I loved all the blues players: Howlin’ Wolf, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy,” Bishop said.

“A lot of people tell me they discovered American blues from the British rock bands,” he added. “The blues have been around for a lot of years, but the music still rocks.”

