In addition to offerings like the Hall of Flowers, arts and crafts exhibits, livestock auctions and Midway carnival rides and games, the 2023 Sonoma County Fair will present an array of live music, horse racing and arena events each day, Aug. 3-13, in Santa Rosa.

Here’s the entertainment lineup coming to the fair this year:

Chris Beck Arena

Wine Country Rodeo: Professional cowboys compete for top dollar. Aug. 5 and 10, at 7 p.m. $13-$40; fair admission sold separately.

Tuff Truck: Kids can get an up-close look at monster trucks and meet the drivers. Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. Free with fair admission.

Monster Trucks: Car-crushing trucks compete in racing and wheelie contests. Aug. 10-12, at 7p.m. $12-$25; fair admission sold separately.

Destruction Derby: The last car running wins in this smashup competition. Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. $15-$35; fair admission sold separately.

Get tickets to Chris Beck Arena events

Wine Country Horse Racing

Horse racing: Bet on your favorite horse and cheer them on at the finish line, Aug. 3-6; Aug. 11-13. Seats are $3-$17; fair admission sold separately. Friday first post time is 2:15 p.m.; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday first post time is 1:45 p.m.

Hat Day at the Races: Watch the races wearing big and beautiful hats. All proceeds benefit the Sonoma County Fair Scholarship Fund. Aug. 12 at 12:30 p.m. $85; fair admission sold separately.

Get tickets to Wine Country Horse Racing tickets

Community theater events

Midget Wrestling Warriors: Enjoy ringside action as the national wrestling tour comes to town. Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating is $25; general seating is free with fair admission.

BrewFest featuring WonderBread 5: The popular party band will offer a rocking soundtrack of classic hits for the annual BrewFest, which includes unlimited samplings of more than 50 craft beers. Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. BrewFest tickets are $59 in advance, includes Fair admission; $69 day of Brewfest. Music is free with fair admission.

Aloha Fest featuring Weldon Kekauoha and Faith Ako: The well-known Hawaiian singer and the Sonoma County artist headline the fest, which also includes hula and fire dancing. Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. Free with fair admission.

Casimiro Mi Banda El Mexicano: The Mexican ensemble creates a modern twist on a classic Banda style of music. Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. Free with fair admission.

Always Loretta: Vocalist Emily Portman performs the music of Loretta Lynn with the original Coalminers Band backing her up. Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating is $25; general seating is free with fair admission.

Direct from Sweden: The Music of Abba: Tribute act features performers from some of the greatest ABBA cover bands in the world. Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating is $25; general seating is free with fair admission.

ZZ Tush: Tribute band plays the classic rock hits of ZZ Top. Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Free with fair admission.

Sonora Café de Colombia: Formed in Bogota, Colombia, the group regularly performs its rhythmic cumbia music in South and Central America. Aug. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Free with fair admission.

Elvis contest: Ten Elvis impersonators will perform with a live band. Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir: The diverse group performs gospel and spiritual music. Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Free with fair admission.

Lupillo Rivera: Award-winning singer, producer, and songwriter performs with opening group La Tormenta De Tierra Caliente. Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. Free with fair admission.

Get tickets to community theater shows

Park stage

The park stage features local and Bay Area artists and bands playing a variety of genres. Park stage shows are free with fair admission.

Aug. 3: Michelle Lambert, 2:30-5:15 p.m.; Familiar Strangers, 6:30-9:15 p.m.

Aug. 4: New Horizons Community Band variety show, 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Hangman’s Daughter, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Aug. 5: Aloha Fest afternoon performances, 2:30-5:15 p.m.; The Poyntlyss Sistars, 6:30-9:15 p.m.

Aug. 6: The Bluebyrds, 2:30-5:15 p.m.; Sodasounds, 6:30-9:15 p.m.

Aug. 7: Band of Friends, 2:30-5:15 p.m.; Jean Fineberg & the Party Monsters, 6:30-9:15 p.m.

Aug. 8: The Harvest Band, 2:30-5:15 p.m.; Billy Martini Show, 6:30-9:15 p.m.

Aug. 9: The Sharktones, 2:30-5:15 p.m.; Razteria, 6:30-9:15 p.m.

Aug. 10: Solid Air, 2:30-5:15 p.m.; The Pulsators, 6:30-9:15 p.m.

Aug. 11: Mike Bartle & TLC, 3-5:45 p.m.; Mitch Woods, 6:45-9:30 p.m.

Aug. 12: Johnny Tsunami & the Hurricanes, 2:30-5:15 p.m.; Crossman Connection, 6:30-9:15 p.m.

Aug. 13: Roy Lucien Baza, 2:30-5:15 p.m.; Shake It! Booty Band, 6:30-9:15 p.m.

Fair admission tickets are $15 advance, $20 after Aug. 2; kids ages 6-12 can get in for $12; kids 5 and under are free.