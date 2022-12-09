After a long wait, country music singer-songwriter Eric Church will headline the Country Summer music festival at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa in June.

Church, a three-time Country Music Association and six-time Academy of Country Music award winner, had been scheduled to headline Country Summer Music Festival in 2020 and 2021, before the events were postponed due to COVID-19.

The festival returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus to a sold-out Saturday crowd.

Other headliners at the 2023 festival, presented by Bud Light, will be announced later. More than 20 country music artists will perform on two stages throughout the three-day event, scheduled for June 16-18.

Three-day passes to the 2023 festival, starting from $279, plus fees, are on sale now. To purchase three-day passes, visit countrysummer.com or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone.

Festival sponsors include Bay Area Chevy Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Friedman’s Home Improvement, Ongaro & Sons, 10 Barrel Tequila, Kendall-Jackson, River Rock Casino and Pape Material Handling.

Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other radio stations serving Sonoma County.

For updates, visit facebook.com/countrysummer, twitter.com/countrysummerca or instagram.com/countrysummerca.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.