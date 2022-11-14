Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it's not that simple

On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations' song "When I Think About the Lord," riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.

His reserved demeanor, captured on video, as he bowed his head in the middle of a prayer circle, stood in stark contrast to his offensive remarks that have sucked up much of the attention in recent weeks. Since debuting his "White Lives Matter" shirt during Paris Fashion Week in early October, West has incensed a number of different communities. He's victimized himself as a Black man being oppressed by clothing conglomerates while simultaneously claiming George Floyd died from fentanyl rather than former police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nine minutes. (He later called the mother of Floyd's daughter " greedy " for suing him.)

Beyond this, he's repeatedly made antisemitic claims, while accusing Jewish people of conspiring to suppress and sedate him as part of a larger plot to "control" Black people across America.

The outbursts quickly sacked much of his portfolio and influence. Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga have cut ties; members of his team and teachers at his Donda Academy school have resigned in protest; and he's repeatedly been banned from Instagram and Twitter.

His activity also stands in contrast from his previous efforts to put God at the forefront. For the past several years, West's Sunday Service choir had put a renewed spotlight on gospel music, empowering young people in the church as he sought to make Christianity "cool."

For many who drew strength from his God-focused music, the past month stings particularly hard.

"One group really thinks ["Jesus Is King"] was just a one-off album and he was just being creative, so they don't really attach Christianity to Kanye," said Pastor Michael J.T. Fisher of Greater Zion Family Church in Compton. "Then there is a group that really took his album and the things he said in that season, as him turning over a new leaf and he'd found this new relationship with God. I think they're very disappointed with the direction he seems to be heading in."

When West launched his Sunday Service campaign from a secretive Calabasas location in 2019, the backdrop wasn't the rosiest.

He'd spent much of the previous year sporting Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hat, telling the then-president he felt like "Superman" each timed he donned the red cap. Appearing on TMZ Live in May, he made the infamous comment that 400 years of slavery "sounded like a choice." Within his music, he engaged in a sizzling beef with Drake, going so far as to "poopity-scoop" his way over a beat titled "Lift Yourself" to troll the Canadian megastar after they'd previously worked on the song together.

So when he held his first Sunday Service in January 2019 — two months after ranting on "Saturday Night Live" in defense of Trump and against the "liberal" media landscape — it was met with mixed emotions. Although he'd began his career with soulful, gospel-tinged production and a Christian club banger titled "Jesus Walks," the pivot directly contrasted his more recent "Yeezus" album, on which he flirted with self-deification on confrontational songs like "I Am A God."

"As a pastor, it always makes me nervous when creation wants to outdo the Creator," Fisher said. "When he turned in that direction, it made me very nervous, because it was him creating the platform where he kinda says whatever he wants and does what he wants, with no level of accountability."

Still, many in the church community rejoiced at seeing a Goliath in pop culture put Jesus front and center. Sunday Service sprouted from Calabasas and became a traveling phenomenon, landing at Coachella on Easter Sunday and stopping in various churches across America.

Pastor Jamal Bryant, who leads New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in the Atlanta area, welcomed West to worship with his Sunday Service choir in September 2019. Bryant opened the door with enthusiasm after getting the call, taking it as an opportunity to reach new audiences.

"A whole swath of people who don't ordinarily go to church came," Bryant said. "It was a major outreach opportunity. Churches are getting older, so to see a rush of young people who are excited about God in the church with one of the largest living musical legends of this generations, it was impactful."

After Bryant's sermon, West took the stage cloaked in white for almost an hour, while the choir before him sang beautifully harmonized gospel classics along with reworked tracks from Ye's own catalog. Bryant recalled West and younger churchgoers being "over the moon" about the experience, although not everyone in attendance understood the hype.