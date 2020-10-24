Extra Letters: Nov. 3 election

Prop 15 for schools

EDITOR: People who are preoccupied with military questions have frequently trotted out the maxim “freedom isn’t free,” and we all admire the willingness of citizens to risk their lives to protect our community and its beliefs. But democracy isn’t free either, and it can’t survive without an educated electorate.

Our system of laws and public participation won’t work if we don’t know the difference between what we know and what we wish. Science and history can’t be invented on the spot to suit political expediency. It is also worth remembering that education is a crucial means of reducing social inequality.

Proposition 13 impoverished the public education system and has created a social emergency. Proposition 15 isn’t perfect, but it would give our education system an opportunity to draw breath after decades of slow suffocation.

Patriots should be willing to pay the costs of democracy. It won’t kill them.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Reelect Fudge in Windsor

EDITOR: COVID-19 is shadowed by a bigger connected crisis: climate change. We need leaders who can step wholeheartedly into the huge challenges of climate change. The pending elections are where we can make leadership changes to meet the climate crisis. As a Windsor resident working on climate, I encourage everyone in Windsor’s District 3 to reelect Deb Fudge.

She has been a champion of environmental issues for decades and has significantly reduced Windsor’s carbon footprint. I have personally witnessed her push back on special interests to move forward on environmental issues. She has been on the SMART board since 2005. SMART finally comes to Windsor next year. This will add to the reduction of carbon in the environment for Windsor and Sonoma County.

Fudge led the addition of nearly 5,000 floating solar panels installed at the Windsor wastewater plant. They power the plant and reduce Windsor’s carbon footprint by a whopping 38%. Bonus: The project requires no operation or maintenance costs from Windsor. Such projects bring hope that we can work through the global warming crisis.

Fudge has been a wonderful representative of town interests for years. Let’s reelect her so she can continue to make Windsor residents proud for generations to come.

TERRY TAYLOR

Windsor

For Jackie Elward

EDITOR: A city is like an automobile. It must be maintained if it is to keep running smoothly. New parts and fresh oil are needed. Rohnert Park is due for a change. A new face and fresh voice are needed to keep the city running with the changing times. Therefore, I am supporting Jackie Elward in City Council District 4. I hope you will join me in helping Rohnert Park stay in top shape.

TOM O’DOUL

Rohnert Park

Invest in Petaluma

EDITOR: On Nov. 3, Petalumans will have the opportunity to invest in our city. The 1% sales tax would be used for roads, public safety and parks with citizen oversight.

Those who disagree with all taxes say the city should cut more costs. Petaluma’s budget is public. Our city has done more than most to cut nonessentials; all prescribed by the perpetually anti-tax Sonoma County Taxpayers Association. Employees hired after July 2010 pay a larger share of their pension costs. Contractors handle planning and animal control. Employees have had no cost-of-living increase for eight years.

Our professionals have done more with less to serve us for over a decade. With revenues down, severe cuts will come if we don’t to invest in our town. Just as with our cars and homes, when maintenance is deferred, breakdowns are expensive.

Exempt from Measure U are groceries, Cal Fresh purchases, health services, prescription medicines and utilities. When more people have discretionary income, our city will also fare better.

There’s never a good time for a tax. In better times (2014), Measure Q failed. If we don’t invest in Petaluma, infrastructure will deteriorate, and we’ll lose firefighters and police officers. Let’s invest in Petaluma.

ALLAN JAFFE

Petaluma

A listener for Cloverdale

EDITOR: In these very stressful days, I think it is important to slow down and carefully check out the candidates running in local elections. Who has the ability to listen, to bring us together and make our communities stronger? In Cloverdale, I found such a person in Gabriela Mendoza-Torres. She is running for a seat on the Cloverdale Unified School District board. She listened to me. I voted for her. Please vote.

KIRSTEN SULLIVAN

Cloverdale

