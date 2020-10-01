Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn starts Sunday afternoon courtyard concerts

Have you ever had romantic thoughts about listening to a serenade from your balcony? Even if you don’t have a balcony?

The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn is providing both the setting and the song with its new Suite Sunday afternoon concert series, opening Oct. 4.

Patrons who book an overnight stay in a suite will be treated to one of a weekly series of live solo concerts by singer and guitarist Sean Carscadden, performing in the hotel’s U-shaped fountain courtyard facing the suites’ balconies and patios.

“There is nothing that compares to the live music experience, and our suite balcony concert series is as close as its gets right now,” said Michelle Heston, executive regional director of public relations for the hotel.

For Carscadden, 37, a popular Sonoma County entertainer for the past two decades, the new series offers an opportunity to play safely for a larger audience while COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of indoor concerts and events. He already plays most Fridays outside the front entrance of the hotel with his trio and will play weekly during October on the patio at the Starling Bar in Sonoma.

“For me, it’s sort of business as usual,” Carscadden said. “I’m no stranger to doing all sorts of outside events. I’ve done a million of them.”

The difference now is that he wears a mask whenever he leaves the stage.

“We have social distancing throughout the 13-acre resort,” Heston said. “We continue to pivot and remain flexible during the pandemic. We wanted to get the largest audience for Sean that we could. He has received raves on Facebook from our guests.”

Heston likens Carscadden’s style and delivery to that of James Taylor.

“I play a little bit of everything,” Carscadden said. “It’s my interpretation of funk, soul, blues and Americana songs with a smattering of originals.”

The Sonoma Mission Inn shows will be offered only to those who book one of the 30 suites with balconies and patios facing the courtyard. The shows will start at 5 p.m. every Sunday in October.

Prices start at $349, including a bottle of Concert Gloria Ferrer Sparkling Wine. For reservations please call 1-800-441-1414 or 707-938-9000, or visit the Inn’s website at Fairmont.com/Sonoma

