Fantasy, glamour come to Santa Rosa in ‘Disney Princess’ show

One of the stars of the touring “Disney Princess” show is Arielle Jacobs, but the Disney princess she plays is not Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

Instead, the New York City actress and singer is known for her two-year run as Princess Jasmine in the Broadway production of “Aladdin” and her Australian tour with the show.

Fans of the Disney princesses will get a chance to see live performance by Jacobs and several of her royal colleagues Tuesday, when Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents “Disney Princess — The Concert.”

“There are four of us,” Jacobs said. “All of the ladies in the concert play different princess roles, including the ones they played on Broadway.”

The tour launches its first spring leg with Jacobs, as well as Susan Egan (Broadway’s original Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and the voice of Meg in Disney’s animated feature “Hercules”), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (Broadway’s final Belle in “Beauty and The Beast”) and Syndee Winters (Broadway’s Nala in “The Lion King”).

The cast will perform more than 30 songs from the original films, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind” and “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

The 12 characters in the Disney Princess franchise are Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora (“Sleeping Beauty”), Ariel “(“The Little Mermaid”), Belle (“Beauty and the Beast”), Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana (“The Princess and the Frog”), Rapunzel (“Tangled”), Merida (“Brave”) and Moana. The program also covers the queens Elsa and Anna from “Frozen.”

Iconic as the characters may be, there is still room for the actresses to craft their own performances, Jacobs said.

“You don’t have to be a real princess. That’s not something I can relate to. Playing a Disney princess is about bringing your true self to every character and every song. That’s what the audience can respond to,” she said.

“We also tell our own stories, so you get a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like getting to play these roles,” she said. “All of us grew up with these characters all our lives.”

One thing every audience can count from Disney is a polished production.

“The fun thing is there is a huge, 45-foot screen behind us with scenes from the original Disney films,” Jacobs said.

And if hearing these classic songs makes you feel like joining in, that’s OK, too.

“We encourage everyone to sing along with us and dress up as their favorite Disney characters,” Jacobs said. “This is not just for families with kids. We see date nights and girls’ nights out. We’ve even seen marriage proposals.”

Jacobs’ theatrical achievements go well beyond her success with the Disney princess franchise. She also played Nina Rosario in the U.S. tour and Broadway productions of “In the Heights,” by award-winning composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also created “Hamilton.”

“I got to work with Lin-Manuel Miranda in ‘In the Heights’ twice, once on tour in L.A. and in two of the closing performances on Broadway,” Jacobs said. “He was such a ball of energy, on and off the stage.”

After the “Disney Princess” tour, Jacobs is set to play the lead role in the musical “Between the Lines,” based on the book by New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult and set to open off-Broadway in June.

