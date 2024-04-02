Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has long been known as the “Mayor of Flavortown.” Now, he’s being recognized as the honorary mayor of his Humboldt County hometown of Ferndale.

Earlier this year, the Ferndale City Council officially declared that April 5 will now be known as “Guy Fieri Day,“ and with it, the council will recognize Fieri as the city’s honorary mayor on that day each spring.

Fieri, a longtime Sonoma County resident, grew up in the city of Ferndale and began his culinary career there, opening a pretzel cart at age 10.

“Everybody thinks about Guy Fieri all the time in Ferndale,“ Caroline Titus, Ferndale Chamber of Commerce board member told The Press Democrat Tuesday. ”He’s just a part of our landscape.“

In a March 27 announcement, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce said that Fieri was surprised and honored by the declaration.

“What a great honor,” Fieri told the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce via telephone last month. “I am proud and feel that Ferndale is with me everywhere I go.”

The date coincides with an upcoming appearance by Fieri on the “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Ferndale Mayor Randall Cady taped an announcement for the previously recorded episode.

The proclamation highlighted Fieri’s philanthropic activities, including feeding firefighters and other first responders during emergencies, and for starting the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which has raised more than $20 million for restaurant workers affected by the pandemic.

According to the city’s announcement, Fieri continues to support local businesses and organizations such as the Ferndale Museum and the Ferndale Elementary School, which received an awesome Pretzel Co. pretzel cart in 2010 to help raise money for educational trips.

“He’s done so much for the town. He always responds to every request we have for any help,” Titus said. “He’s just a Ferndaler through and through.”

Fieri also still regularly appears at the Humboldt County Fair each year for his Surf & Turf BBQ competition.

Fieri was given the key to the city of Ferndale in 2012.