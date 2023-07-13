Festival Napa Valley is hosting its Taste of Napa food, wine and music event on Saturday at the Meritage Resort and Spa.

Festivities take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the resort’s central piazza, surrounded by acres of vineyards.

The signature festival’s 2023 edition features food and drink from more than 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans.

Participating companies include Buena Vista Winery, Napa Smith Brewery, G's Dry Hard Ginger Beer, Napa Valley Tea Company, Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant, Lencho’s Mexican Food and more.

Wines will also be featured from Festival Napa Valley’s international partners, Wines of Catalonia.

Upon entry, attendees receive a Taste of Napa passport and collect stamps throughout the event. Guests can enter to win prizes such as international travel from Wines of Catalonia.

For those interested in a more private tasting, The Reserve Tasting Salon offers exclusive premium gatherings and special treats.

Multi-Grammy-nominated pianist and Dean of the University of Miami Frost School of Music Shelly Berg will lead the Frost All-Stars in a performance of classical, jazz and contemporary music.

DJ LadyRyan, resident DJ for the Golden State Warriors, will provide musical entertainment, as well as Manetti Shrem Vocal Arts series singer Christina Maxwell.

The Kaiser Permanente Play Court offers fun and games at Taste of Napa. Attendees can post their experiences on Instagram stories tagging @napafest, #TasteofNapa, and #kpnapasolano for bonus prize entry.

Festivalgoers can also swing on the Audi Ring and sign up to test drive an Audi. Swing selfies posted to Instagram stories and tagged with @napafest, #TasteofNapa, and @audi will receive another bonus entry.

General admission tickets are $150.

For more information and ticket purchasing, visit the Festival Napa Valley website, https://festivalnapavalley.org/.

Features Intern Emma Molloy can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.