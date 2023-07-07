In addition to headlining artists like country star Carrie Underwood, the upcoming Festival Napa Valley will offer over a dozen free concerts starting Sunday.

The 17th annual nonprofit festival, running July 8-23, presents an international lineup of performers, chefs, winemakers and others at venues throughout Napa Valley. S

The daytime, admission-free concerts at The CIA at Copia, located at 500 First Street in Napa, range from opera to jazz and require reservations to attend.

The Festival Live! Concert Series opens Sunday at 11 a.m. with a chamber concert featuring faculty members from the Frost School at Festival Napa Valley Blackburn Music Academy, an immersive summer conservatory for emerging college and conservatory age instrumentalists that’s led by musician instructors from the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.

The academy’s students join instructors for other free 11 a.m. performances July 10-12, July 18 and July 21.

On July 13, the festival’s Novack Concerts for Kids series begins with a 10 a.m. performance by acclaimed saxophonist, composer, and educator Richard Howell and his jazz ensemble. Howell has performed and recorded with music icons such as Ray Charles, Chaka Khan, Etta James and B.B. King.

Sponsored by Festival Napa Valley board member Kenneth Novack and his wife, Deborah, the kids’ concert series is open to families with children. Adults must be accompanied by a child to attend.

On July 14, at 11 a.m. the Festival Live! Concert Series presents young vocalists from the festival’s 2023 Manetti Shrem Opera Program who are currently taking part in a three-week performance and study program.

On July 16, the music moves to Bouchaine Vineyards in Napa for an 11 a.m. performance from Russian piano phenom Alexander Malofeev. Reservations are sold-out for this show.

On July 17, the festival’s Bouchaine Young Artist Series, sponsored by Bouchaine Vineyards owners Tatiana and Gerret Copeland, kicks off with sisters and violinists Fiona and Hina Khuong-Huu performing at The CIA at Copia at 11 a.m..

Another set of sibling musicians, violist Harper and cellist Cole Randolph, perform July 19, at 11 a.m. and July 20, at 10 a.m. at The CIA at Copia as part of the Bouchaine Young Artist Series and Novack Concerts for Kids series, respectively.

On July 20, acclaimed baritone Lester Lynch joins pianist Kevin Korth for a noon recital at The CIA at Copia’s Ecolab Theater that will include a showcase of diverse musical styles and genres.

On July 22, the Bouchaine Young Artist Series concludes at The CIA at Copia with a 11 a.m. performance by the Breshears String Quartet, featuring siblings Dustin (violin), Starla (cello), Valery (violin), and Colin (viola).

In March, Festival Napa Valley co-founder and director of artistic planning Charles Letourneau said the guiding principle behind the festival’s lineup always has been excellence and accessibility.

“Whatever we put on stage, we want to make sure it’s the best of the best,” he said at the time. “We want to make it accessible to everyone and make it our gift to the community. We are a nonprofit and we exist to bring the arts to all. That’s the way we put it.”

For reservations and more information on these concerts, go to festivalnapavalley.org/education/free-concerts.