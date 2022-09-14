Fiesta de Independencia returns to Luther Burbank Center live for family-friendly celebration

An eclectic display of Latino culture will happen Sunday at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts when the annual Fiesta de Independencia returns as a live in-person event after two years of online celebrations.

Founded in 2010 to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day each year on the Sunday closest to Sept. 16, the family-friendly Fiesta de Independencia now encompasses a wide swath of food, music and exhibits that celebrate all of Latin America and Latino Heritage Month.

Running from 1 to 7 p.m., the admission-free fiesta’s musical lineup includes Santa Rosa group Mariachi Barragan, Petaluma dance ensemble Ballet Folklórico Ireri and the Sonoma County Pomo Dancers.

Sonoma County’s 1 Firme Car Club will host a low-rider car show in the center’s north parking lot, and several local food and craft vendors will be on hand. Also, students from Santa Rosa charter school Roseland University Prep will give educational presentations on Latin American countries.

The fiesta’s kids area will have carnival games, face-painting and more for little ones. Additionally, the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County will host activities in its Museum-on-the-Go, and the Sonoma County Library will bring its mobile library, the BiblioBus.

The afternoon will include the annual Community Leadership Awards ceremony, in partnership with Sonoma County Latino leadership group Los Cien.

The popular event drew 5,500 people in 2019, the last year the fiesta was held in person, according to the Luther Burbank Center’s Education & Community Engagement Director Ashleigh Worley.

“It’s truly an inclusive event, and we welcome folks from all cultural backgrounds,” Worley said. Find more information at lutherburbankcenter.org/event/fiesta-de-independencia. Luther Burbank Center is at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.