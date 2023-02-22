Finding ‘Belonging’ in the voices of immigrants

The short documentary series by Petaluma filmmaker Lina Hoshino will screen in Kenwood on Friday, March 3.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 21, 2023, 6:00PM

If you go

What: “Belonging: Asian American and Pacific Islander Immigrant Stories in California,” with director Lina Hoshino, joined by Petaluma’s Zahir Qaderi, a recent immigrant from Afghanistan.

When: Friday, March 3, 5-7 p.m.

Where: St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 9000 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood

Cost: Free

Reservations: Please reserve a place by contacting Bobbie at parishadm9000@gmail.com or call 707-833-4228. For questions, contact lauriehogen@gmail.com. More at stpatrickskenwood.org/calendar.

A primary need that most humans hold in common is the desire to feel some sense of belonging, whether it’s to another person, a family, a community or a place.

In “Belonging,” a new documentary series from Petaluma filmmaker Lina Hoshino, the journeys of three different first-generation Asian-American women are brought vividly to life as they share the stories of how they left their ancestral lands and made their way to Northern California.

Next Friday, Hoshino will be present for a screening of the “Belonging” films – plus a fourth, especially personal short documentary – at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Kenwood.

“These are all immigrant stories,” explained Hoshino, whose parents were immigrants themselves, her father born and raised in Japan, her mother from Taiwan. After living in Tokyo, Paris and Hawaii, her family eventually opened a Japanese restaurant in New Jersey in the 1980s.

Despite the richness of such stories, Hoshino has learned that not everyone feels comfortable sharing them with others.

“It’s a challenge, this kind of project,” she said, “because there is often a language barrier as well. That’s huge, but it was part of the overall vision of the project, to connect people who come from another country, and who speak another language, to their children and grandchildren, connecting one generation to another.”

Another challenge Hishino has faced is that many immigrants are reticent to participate in so public a project.

“A lot of people are not willing to talk, to tell their stories, out of fear that they could become the targets of racism,” Hoshino said. “Many we asked said no. The three women who we follow in ‘Belonging’ are the first three women who said yes.”

Those three women, who she found through brainstorming with Phyllis Taji of the Japanese Citizens League and Gail Yamamoto Seymour – both of whom are active in the Bay Area Asian-American Community – are clearly the right first subjects for the project.

Sachiko Knappman was a newlywed when she traveled from Japan to America with her first husband, who died of cancer when their son was 15 months old, and had to face raising a child alone in a still-strange country.

Youngmi Jung, originally from South Korea, came to Northern California to study religion, and is now a Methodist minister currently serving in Fremont.

Mathematician Jean Bee Chan, a retired Sonoma State University professor, escaped violent turmoil of Southern China after her younger brother died, and eventually found a new home among academics and activists in the Bay Area.

“I’m so grateful they were willing to share so much of themselves,” Hoshino said.

Subtitled “Asian American and Pacific Islander Immigrant Stories in California,” the films are just the latest in a string of powerful documentary projects by Hoshino (who also writes the monthly “Another Perspective” column for the Argus-Courier). Hoshino’s films include 2011’s “Living Along the Fenceline,“ winner of the Best Feature Documentary Award at the Female Eye Film Festival in Toronto. Others are the 2004 documentary “Caught in Between,” 2006’s “The Story of Margo,” and 2010’s “Leap of Faith: How the Enmanji Temple Was Saved.”

Of the latter, Hoshino says, “It’s kind of a neat story. It’s about white Christian youth who lived down the street from the Enmanji Buddhist Temple, in Sebastopol, during World War II. They were young kids, high school kids, who held vigils because there were all these things happenings, people trying to burn the temple down. So they worked to protect what is a historically significant structure and the center of the community. Of course, the Japanese were all incarcerated in camps at the time. It’s an important story that not a lot of people know.”

Hoshino’s filmmaking career began when she took a three-day workshop at the Center for Digital Storytelling in Berkeley, in 2003.

“I knew I wanted to do a documentary,” she said, “but first I wanted to learn how to tell a story. So I took the workshop, initially planning to do a straight-shot documentary about my mom, interviewing her and all that. And I did do that, and I took some footage of her writing her name and things like that, but the Center for Digital Storytelling has a very specific way of teaching documentary-making. It’s through a first-person narrative. So that’s why my first piece, ‘Hideko,’ is told through my own voice.”

That first film, the only in which Hoshino serves as narrator, will also be screened this weekend along with the “Belonging” shorts. Looking back, Hoshino regards the three days in Berkeley as an amazing experience.

“It was about finding my own voice,” she said. “It was about learning to be economical. I learned that by using few words, layered with images and sound, you can really pack a lot into a short amount of time.”

‘We are all human’

Among Hoshino’s inspirations for becoming a documentarian are the frightening conflicts she witnessed after the 9/11 attacks, when Asian-American communities were seeing, in the treatment of Muslim-Americans, an eerie echo of what Japanese-Americans faced after Pearl Harbor.

“I attended a vigil in Japantown in San Francisco,” she recalled, “and I happened to have a camera, so I just started shooting what was happening. Afterwards, I had all this footage following these activities of grassroots organizing that was happening among Japanese-Americans, reflecting on their experiences of World War II.”

It was not long after that she enrolled in the workshop at Center for Digital Storytelling. After completing “Hideko,” Hoshino set out to turn her post-9/11 footage into a film, which eventually became “Caught in Between: What to Call Home in Times of War.” The 30-minute film ended up traveling to film festivals and universities all over the world, including several locations in Japan.

“I went along with my film to a lot of those places,” Hoshino said. “There was a lot of interest in that story.”

The late Yuri Kochiyama, a renowned civil rights activist, was one of the subject who appeared in “Caught in Between,” which likely accounted for some of the attention the film received.

“Even outside the Japanese-American community, she’s pretty well-known,” Hoshino pointed out. “She was standing next to Malcolm X when he was assassinated. She took her experience of being incarcerated in the camps in WWII and became active in speaking up against the deportation and detentions of Muslim-Americans after 9/11.”

With the success of that film, Hoshino continued to find stories she wanted to tell through the medium of documentary, leading to the "Belonging“ project, supported financially by a grant from the National Japanese American Citizens League Legacy Grant, with additional support from the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizens League and the Asian American Alliance of Marin.

“I felt like there was a need to introduce AAPI people from this community to the rest of Sonoma County,” explained Hoshino. “There was such an anti-Asian sentiment during and after COVID, and as a whole we were being dehumanized. That’s the ultimate goal of my films, to humanize people. As a whole, Asians are a complex group of people. We are extremely diverse, we have many, many languages. We have very different histories and experiences. I wanted to capture that, and remind people at the same time that we are also all human, deserving of the same respect and freedoms and safety as other people.”

Three stories

Each of the films is narrated by its subject, each sharing a different perspective on immigration, love and loss, the importance of family, and the struggles of fitting in in a country that is not always welcoming. One of the highlights in each film is learning how those struggles have shaped the choices they made here in America.

Youngmi Jung, born in 1968 in South Korea, describes the profound eye-opening experience of studying at Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley. After ordination, she served as the pastor at the United Methodist Church in Novato from 2013 to 2021, and now serves the Fremont United Methodist Church.

“I am committed to building a loving community, where everyone is welcome,” she says in the film, going on to admit that she longs to someday return to her original home in Korea.

Sachiko Knappman was born in Japan in 1954, and met her husband at an English class. After his death, with a young child to support, she took classes at Santa Rosa Junior College and eventually began a long career with a local insurance company.

“I have been living in the United States for 40 years,” she says, adding, “Sonoma County is my home. Being away from Japan, I have learned more about Japanese culture, and have tried to pass along the values I grew up with – respect, kindness and caring for one another.”

Jean Bee Chan was born in Southern China in 1937, the first place she felt a strong sense of belonging. Her family later moved to Hong Kong in 1949, then to Chicago in 1956. She studied mathematics at the University of Chicago, where she met her husband, with whom she moved to Los Angeles, earning her Ph.D. at UCLA, then Marin, and finally Sonoma County, where she taught math from 1973 to 2005.

“I have had a long and fulfilling life outside of China,” she acknowledges, adding, with self-aware honesty, “but I have never felt I belonged anywhere as much as I did in my ancestral village.”

The "Belonging“ films, offered with the tantalizing “Part One” in the title – hinting that there will be more stories told in the future – had their premier in October of last year at the Petaluma Regional Library. These stories, Hoshino said, represent just the beginning of a much larger story that she looks forward to telling.

“There are many more stories to be told, and we hope to raise some money to make that happen,” she said. For now, any church, group, school, library or other organization interested in holding a screening of “Belonging” can contact her at belongingfilmseries@gmail.com.

“With our next films, we hope to make them even more diverse. These three are just a small sliver of a large, large community.”

