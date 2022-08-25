First play opens at new downtown Santa Rosa theater

When the Left Edge Theatre company opens its production of the Tony-Award-winning play “Fun Home” on Sept. 3, the actors will take the stage, but they’ll share the spotlight with the building itself.

“Fun Home” will be the first production for Left Edge at The California, their new theater in downtown Santa Rosa. The 199-seat cabaret-style space has been renamed in tribute to the former vaudeville and movie house that operated on B Street in downtown Santa Rosa from 1930 to 1977.

It will be the new home of both the Left Edge Theatre, formerly a resident company at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts since 2015, and its youth program, Young Actors Studio, as well as several weekly series.

Starting Sept. 12, the Blues Defenders band will host their “Blue Monday” music series, which they’ve produced at other Sonoma County venues. And Sunday comedy nights start Oct. 2, said Argo Thompson, founding artistic director and CEO of Left Edge.

“Talent bookers Sheila Groves Tracey and Bryce Dow-Willamson are working on an idea for a ‘Tuesday Twang’ music series,” Thompson said.

Local theater veteran Cheryl King will present a “Wednesday Night Weirdness” series featuring burlesque, vaudeville and solo acts.

Still, the heart of the venue’s programming will be live stage plays, with “Fun Home” opening a six-show season that runs through mid-June 2023.

Maureen O’Neill, who has performed as an actor at several Sonoma County theaters and elsewhere in the country, makes her local directorial debut with “Fun Home,” a Broadway musical about sexual identity and coming of age.

The play, a musical theater adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir of the same name, made its off-Broadway debut in 2013 and moved to Broadway in 2015. It features music by Jeanine Tesori, with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron.

“That’s where I saw the show and totally fell in love with it,” O’Neill said.

In the play, the central character, Alison, is portrayed by three actresses at different stages in her life — child, college student and adult — as she comes to embrace her sexual identity as a lesbian.

“Often, musicals are about getting the guy,” O’Neill said. “This is the first mainstream musical with a lesbian protagonist, and it treats Alison’s story with such depth.”

The play describes Alison’s coming-of-age as a young lesbian growing up in rural Pennsylvania and her complex relationship with her father in a home full of secrets.

The director’s favorite song in the show is “Ring of Keys,” sung by both the young and adult Alison characters.

“The song treats Alison’s longing with such respect,” O’Neill said.

To cast the 10 roles in the play, the director approached the area’s LBGTQ+ community, which is well-represented in the cast and production team.

“It was important to me to reach out to LBGTQ actors,” O'Neill said.

From the start, Left Edge has been dedicated to showcasing provocative contemporary plays with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion, Thompson said.

“And we all learned during the pandemic how thoughtful we need to be to the unvoiced communities that don’t get the recognition they need,” he said.

Emily Jansen-Adan of Santa Rosa said she is grateful for the chance to play the adult Alison.

“Obviously, for a person who is a lesbian and part of the LBGTQ community, the opportunity to play a lesbian character that is a real person isn’t there very often,” Jansen-Adan said.

“It’s also awesome because this will be the first show in the new Left Edge space,” the actor said. “The whole rehearsal process has been in the new space while it’s being put together.”

The show’s live musical accompaniment will be provided by musical director Lucas Sherman on synthesizer, with percussion by Grant Bramham.

Meanwhile, fundraising and remodeling continues at The California.

“We’ve already raised $33,000 toward our goal of $50,000 by the end of September,” Thompson said.

For more information on the new venue, visit caltheatre.com.

