Fitz and the Tantrums to play Green Music Center in Rohnert Park

The L.A. band Fitz and the Tantrums is known for their upbeat Stax-style soul and throwback ’80s sound.

“It’s just high-energy, feel-good music,” said the band’s co-lead vocalist, Noelle Scaggs, who also actively works to diversify the music industry (more on that below).

With songs such as their latest single, “Sway,” Fitz and the Tantrums get people out of their seats from the moment their concerts start.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9446f2Nyzsg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“We have people singing along with us and dancing and losing themselves for a period,” she said. “It’s just joy.”

They’ll be joined by co-headliner Andy Grammer on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University.

Fitz and the Tantrums was founded in 2008 by the band’s namesake, Michael Fitzpatrick.

He’d bought an electric organ and pulled in saxophonist James King. King knew Scaggs, and she became a founding band member.

After saying yes to just about every gig, Fitz and the Tantrums got a couple of breaks in 2010, including a slot at the South by Southwest festival and an invitation to play on “Live from Daryl’s House.”

Hosted by Daryl Hall, the online show featured the Hall & Oates frontman with up-and-coming musicians. Fitz and the Tantrums were a perfect fit.

They played a mix of Hall & Oates and Fitz songs, including the catchy “Moneygrabber,” a Fitz song that sounds like it could have been written by Hall & Oates.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YJd7YifwB2g">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Hall’s mother was at that gig and said, according to a 2011 Rolling Stone story, “Fitz, come over here. You sound just like my son!”

In a phone interview this month, Scaggs said “Live from Daryl’s House” introduced the band to a “huge, global audience” of Hall & Oates fans.

“We still have people to this day coming up to us saying that they discovered our band through ‘Live from Daryl’s House.’”

After a decade of incessant recording and performing, the pandemic cut short a Fitz tour in March 2020.

“We only lost two shows; then the rest of the year was pretty quiet,” Scaggs said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y2V6yjjPbX0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The forced hiatus gave band members time for their families, and for a new way to be creative.

“A lot of people lost a lot,” Scaggs said. “But a lot of magic came out of that. I had some time to really think about my career.”

Music industry diversity

Scaggs got into the music business to help other people enter into it, she said. “So I started Diversify the Stage.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IUqqBMlVv3M">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Founded in 2021, the organization is a network of industry professionals working to establish more inclusive hiring practices in live music, especially for behind-the-scenes jobs, from lighting designers to sound engineers.

“We grew up with Motown and Stax. It was about Black music being the artistry, so that’s what a lot of us were chasing,” Scaggs said.

“But some of us come from a generation where chasing the dream of being an artist was not something that puts food on the table. So it wasn’t necessarily something that you’d pursue as a career path.”

The mission of Diversify the Stage is to educate people and get companies to “think from a different perspective, making sure that it’s inclusive,” she added.

The organization has an apprenticeship program that educates young people about music industry jobs.

“We’re working with companies to open pathways to youth that are not in college,” Scaggs said.

There’s also a mentor program for people of color who are music industry veterans. “A lot of folks really want to pass on what they’ve learned over the years,” she said.

Scaggs, 42, grew up in Denver, where her father was a disc jockey. As a child she listened to Marvin Gaye, Parliament and Tina Turner.

Later, as a singer, she collaborated with Black Eyed Peas and many others.

Looking back on her early days in Fitz and the Tantrums, she said, “I was the only girl for the first probably one and a half, two years on the road.”

The road crew was all men, and Scaggs was “just kind of tired of being the only woman.”

That’s when “I voiced what I felt to management, and they started making it a priority to ensure that we had women on the road with us.”

Today the crew is about half women, she said.

Pure adrenaline

Fitz and the Tantrums includes Fitzpatrick and Scaggs on vocals, James King on saxophone and flute, keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna, bassist Joseph Karnes and John Wicks on drums.

The band is driven by the keyboards and rhythm section; notably, there’s no lead guitarist.

Touring is demanding, but for most bands today, it provides the vast majority of their income.

Sometimes, “it’s not easy” to play night after night, but the energy from the audience give the band a shot of “pure adrenaline,” Scaggs said. “You’re just taken by the music and what you’re up there to do.”

Scaggs loves to travel and said working as a touring musician provides the opportunity to see places she may never have visited. She’d just gotten to Interlochen, Michigan, when we spoke.

“I'm sitting on a little beach behind the venue; it’s really nice,” she said. “I don't know anything about Interlochen — I've never been here before. … You get to see new things.”

Scaggs fondly remembers a road trip she took with her dog, Marley, from Los Angeles to Sonoma and Napa counties.

“This was before the fires. It was really cool to have that moment — just me and the dog.”

She’s looking forward to returning the North Bay and to playing the Green Music Center for the first time.

The band is thrilled to be sharing the bill with the silken-voiced Andy Grammer, known for songs such as “Don’t Give Up on Me” and “Honey, I’m Good.”

“Andy is great, man. I love his voice and hearing him play,” Scaggs said. “He's just a really, really good guy, as is his whole band.”

Scaggs appreciates the positive messages Grammer sends out to audiences.

“We have that similar want for people to walk away with some type of joy and peace when they leave.”

Fitzpatrick collaborated with Grammer on a song called “The Wrong Party” that’s coming out soon. They’ve been playing that song together onstage during this tour, Scaggs said.

“It’s just fun.”

Michael Shapiro is author of “The Creative Spark” and writes about travel and the performing arts for national magazines and The Press Democrat.