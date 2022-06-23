Subscribe

Flynn Creek Circus tours Sonoma County and Oregon

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2022, 6:41AM
If You Go

What: Flynn Creek Circus

Where: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

When: 5 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. The 8 p.m. Saturday show is for age 21 and older only.

Admission: $65-$175 and $416 for Sponsor’s Lounge Pavilion: six seats in a private pavilion tent with table service.

Information and safety protocols: flynncreekcircus.com, lutherburbankcenter.org, 707-546-3600

Other tour dates:

July 1-4: Friendship Park, Mendocino

July 7-10: MLK Park, Sausalito

July 14-17: Community Center Complex, Rohnert Park

July 28-31: Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma

Aug. 4-7: Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Aug. 11-14: Sebastopol Grange, Sebastopol

Aug. 18-21: Giorno Park, Ukiah

Sept. 2-5: Next to Mendocino College, Fort Bragg

Sept. 8-11: Patio and Northgate lot, Sacramento

Sept. 15-18: Creamery District, Arcata

Sept. 22-25: The lot at Zidell Yards, Portland, Oregon

Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Avery Park, Corvallis, Oregon

Oct. 7-9: Bohemian Park, Cottage Grove, Oregon

Oct. 14-16: Anderson Valley Brewing Co. Solar Campus, Boonville

You’ll see no lions, tigers or bears at the Flynn Creek Circus. What you will see are skilled humans performing acrobatics, juggling, aerial acts and illusions.

Based near Mendocino and celebrating its 20th year, the circus company will open its annual tour this weekend at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. They’ll perform all over Sonoma County, Northern California and Oregon until mid-October.

In the best circus tradition, the troupe travels with its own big-top tent.

“We just got a new tent this year,” said owner and director Blaze Birge. “Every single person in the show is also crew, so you’ve got a German aerialist putting up poles.”

This year’s tour includes a live band led by San Francisco guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Eric McFadden and Americana singer-songwriter Kate Vargas.

“Every show is a story, and this time we invited our audience to share their memories, which we’ve interpreted,” Birge said.

This year’s show, titled “‘Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” is a series of four vignettes about a father and daughter, she explained.

“It’s funny, it’s sweet and it’s acrobatic,” Birge said. “You’re not going to see red-nosed clowns, but there is a fair amount of clowning, based on circus traditions.”

There is also a completely different, adults-only show Saturday night, featuring some burlesque and humor for grown-ups.

Flynn Creek Circus was founded in 2002 as a rurally based circus theater company, offering entertainment to all ages and opportunity to artists. It also holds children’s workshops.

“This year we have three performers originally from Sonoma County,” Birge said. “We also have artists from France, Canada and Brazil, and we invited three emerging artists to be apprentices.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

