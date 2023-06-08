Tabitha Brown is spicing things up as she rebounds from an ill-fated Food Network stint.

The actress, bestselling author and plant-based social media superstar has moved on to greener pastures since her six-episode cooking competition series, “It’s CompliPlated,” ended in disaster last fall.

Brown has since extended her relationship with McCormick, the condiment giant who released her fast-selling Sunshine seasoning last year. Introducing the five new products to her collection, Brown was on hand to greet hundreds of foodie fans at the “That’s Your Business” farmer’s market pop-up at Chelsea’s Studio 525 on Tuesday.

“I feel so blessed and grateful. I wake up just in a state of gratitude every day [to] partner with McCormick and for them just allowing me to be me and do things that I want to do,” the 44-year-old told The Daily News.

When “It’s CompliPlated” was abruptly pulled from Food Network’s prime-time slot and moved to weekday afternoons last summer — with no explanation — Brown took to social media to vent about working with individuals and companies who were trying to “change” her amid her newfound fame.

McCormick, on the other hand, allowed her to spread her wings. She said they went above and beyond to make sure her new line of products — named after her famous catchphrases — lined up with her authentic values.

Brown said she was adamant about having no salt in her seasoning blends — a first for the company: “At first, they were like, ‘I don’t know if we can do it’ and I was like, ‘We gotta figure it out.’ They said, ‘OK, we’re gonna figure it out.’ So it’s all salt-free. I’m so excited.”

As far as her future television endeavors, the NAACP Image Award winner has a new acting gig lined up on a yet-to-be-announced Netflix comedy series. Brown also said she’s looking for a new home for her two-time Emmy-nominated YouTube Originals children’s series, “Tab Time.”

What’s more, she’s setting her sights on her very own TV chatfest. “I’m also just, you know, praying about a talk show,” she shared. “I’m gonna see if God wants me to do it or not. We’ll see what happens.”

And the “Cooking From the Spirit” author is already working on a follow-up to her two New York Times bestselling cookbooks.

“I am actually writing a new book right now,” she revealed. “It’s all about a new thing. It’s talking about how I did something new and how it changed me and encouraging other people to try something new and see how it changes their lives.”