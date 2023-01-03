Actor Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and remains hospitalized after an accident while plowing snow in Nevada, his representative said.

Renner, who starred in Marvel's "Hawkeye" series, "The Hurt Locker" and numerous other films, underwent surgery Monday, his representative Samantha Mast said in a statement. He was in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a "traumatic injury" involving Renner around 9 a.m. Sunday in the area of Mt. Rose Highway. Renner has a home near Lake Tahoe's Mt. Rose ski area, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Renner was the only person involved in the accident and was flown to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

The major accident investigation team is looking into the circumstances of the incident.

The Lake Tahoe area has been inundated with snow in recent days after a series of storms walloped Northern California. Last month, Renner tweeted a photo of a car covered in snow and said, "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."

Mast said Renner's family is "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."